Trump's Tariffs Won't Derail India's Growth Story: Former US Official (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) India's economy is on a strong growth path, and the recent 25 per cent tariff announcement by US President Donald Trump should be seen as a short-term challenge rather than a roadblock, Raymond Vickery, Senior Associate at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and former US Assistant Secretary of Commerce said on Friday.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Vickery said that while the decision marked a shift away from the multilateral trade framework that has supported global commerce for decades, India's long-term prospects remain bright.

“India's economic strength, its large market, and its openness to competition will keep it moving forward,” he told IANS.

He stressed that India's focus should be on expanding its trade partnerships and reducing tariffs to unlock new opportunities.

Vickery also pointed out that India's rise as a global economic power is tied to its ability to integrate into the world economy.

“India is well-positioned to lead in the new economic order. Tariffs may slow certain sectors temporarily, but they cannot stop India's upward momentum,” he said.

Vickery urged leaders to see the current moment as an opportunity to rebuild trade ties on stronger foundations.

“The India–US relationship is vital, and this is the time to use economic cooperation as a force for shared prosperity,” he added.

Meanwhile, late on Thursday, Trump issued the executive order to impose a 25 per cent tariff on India starting Friday.

However, it did not include extra tariffs on India for buying Russian energy or for being part of the BRICS group -- both of which Trump had also warned about earlier.

When Trump first made the tariff threat, India had firmly said it“will take all steps necessary to protect our national interest.”

“The country will take all necessary steps to protect national interest while negotiating trade deals with countries,” Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.