Watch: How RAK Police Use Drones To Catch Suspects, Respond To Emergencies

In the UAE, drones are not just a tool for photography - they have entered every aspect of life, from food delivery to firefighting operations , to cleaning metro stations' facades, and even dispersing seeds.

Now, drones are also being used to help police keep people safe , by allowing faster response to crises. Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the development of the Air Support Platform as an integrated drone guidance platform.

It enables authorities to better handle incidents immediately from the control centres, as the drone provides surveillance of the situation, by transmitting live images from the scene.

This enables those in the operating rooms to get a better understanding of the crime, and dispatch emergency teams accordingly. Drones also aid in better handling of major accidents, traffic jams , or natural disasters.

How does the air support platform work?

The air support platform integrates with the control system, which means that drones can be operated remotely by the operation room.

Specialised teams of police cadres were trained to operate drones with the highest technical and security standards, according to Colonel Dr Abdullah Ahmed Al-Naeemi, Director of the Operations Department.

The air support platform has a feature for quick communication with emergency teams that allows automatic transmission of event information.

The use of smart aircraft will soon expand to include multiple areas such as event monitoring, and support patrolling, authorities added.

Watch a video, shared by RAK police, on how drones help monitor crimes: