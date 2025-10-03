Chances Of US War Vs Venezuela Rising Despite Significant Risks
Certainly, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is preparing for all eventualities. On September 29, 2025, the leftist leader signed a decree granting him additional powers. The following day, Maduro threatened a“state of emergency.” Already, Caracas has carried out military drills amid talk of being a“republic in arms .”
It follows a month in which Washington has positioned warships, an attack submarine and aircraft in the Caribbean and destroyed at least four suspected“go-fast” drug boats. At the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, US President Donald Trump warned of more to come , vowing to blow drug traffickers“out of existence” while repeating his assertion that Maduro was behind the trafficking networks.
Maduro and his generals deny that charge. Nonetheless, Washington has set a US$50 million dollar bounty on Maduro's arrest and has rejected Venezuela's appeals for talks.
On October 2, Trump declared drug cartels to be unlawful combatants and said the United States was now in an“armed conflict” with them, according to a Trump administration memo obtained by The Associated Press .
As an expert on international security and U.S.-Latin American relations , I believe the US position appears to be inching toward regime change from a prior position of ambiguity that has fallen short of an outright pledge to remove Maduro.
But Washington will be aware that any direct military engagement in Venezuela will be a messy affair. Despite increasing international isolation, Maduro still has friends in Moscow and Beijing, as well as closer to home in Havana. And such factors may force the Trump administration to continue to walk a fine line between maximum pressure on the Maduro government without full commitment to armed conflict.US ramps up pressure
Recent deployments by the US Southern Command demonstrate a shift in posture by the U.S. administration.
The USS Stockdale became the ninth US Navy vessel and third destroyer – alongside USS Gravely and USS Jason Dunham – to join the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group maneuvering between Puerto Rico and the waters north of Venezuela. In all, at least 4,500 Marines and sailors are positioned in the area.
Meanwhile, at least 10 F-35 fighters and multiple MQ-9 drones reportedly are operating from Aguadilla and Ceiba airports in Puerto Rico, offering the capacity for persistent surveillance and strike options.
