Navigating Organisational Change: The People Aspect Of Managing A Restructure Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: September 18, 2025)

Organisations need to change to keep apace with the environment in which they are operating. This constant demand for change affects the people which work within the organisation. The change could mean that your business needs to keep employees, but ask them to do something different. Alternatively, change could mean that fewer people are needed and the possibility of redundancies needs to be addressed. Another alternative is that a decision has been taken to sell part or all of the business, or change a service provider and hence a transfer of undertaking will apply.
All of these scenarios need managing professionally, legally and with sensitivity. This course will give you the knowledge and skills to approach your particular business situation with confidence and clarity.
Part one of this webinar focusses on variation of contract. Do you want the employee to do different work, work from a different location, work different hours. The expert trainer will explore how to make the change lawfully.
Part two looks at how to manage a redundancy process. The trainer will start by defining what is legally meant by a redundancy, and then walk through the process from announcing the redundancy to parting company with the employees.
Part three tackles what is meant by a transfer of undertaking and how that process should be managed.
The trainer will use case studies to bring the subject to life and help embed the learning. there will also be time during the course for you to ask your specific questions.
Benefits of attending
By attending this course you will:
- Get to grips with the process of varying a contract of employment Be aware of the pitfalls that must be avoided when dealing with change Understand the legal process for redundancy Consider the operational aspects of a transfer of undertaking Explore the soft skills needed for successful change management
Certifications:
- CPD: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course will be of particular benefit to all those who need the knowledge and skills to lead and support successful restructuring initiatives within a business, including:
- People managers and department heads Senior leaders and executives HR professionals Change managers
Key Topics Covered:
How to vary a contract of employment
- Consultation and fair process Open communication and negotiation Legal compliance and documentation
Walking through the redundancy process
- Fair and objective selection criteria and consultation Communicating the business rationale Redundancy pay and employee support
How to manage a transfer of undertaking
- Ensuring compliance with TUPE Consultations and timelines Operational aspects and integration planning
Change management, some of the soft skills to think about
- Communication skills Leadership and problem-solving skills Empathy and emotional intelligence Influencing, persuasion and conflict resolution skills
Communicating change to employees
- Clarity and transparency Timely and consistent messages Regular updates and encouraging feedback
