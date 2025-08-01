Mastek Celebrates 30 Years Of Its Listing On The National Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704), a trusted AI-first digital engineering and cloud transformation partner, proudly marks 30 years since its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. An early pioneer in enterprise-scale IT services, Mastek was first listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 1993, followed by its NSE listing in 1995. Over the years, Mastek has been instrumental in advancing India's digital ascent through strong governance and enterprise innovation. Today, it stands as a global catalyst for AI-led transformation across industries in 40+ countries.

Team Mastek celebrating 30 years at NSE

Founded in 1982, Mastek has had a defining influence on India's IT sector. From its early roots in enterprise IT services, Mastek's exemplary journey has transcended boundaries, evolving into an AI-powered partner delivering mission-critical digital and cloud-native transformations. With AI-led innovation at its core, Mastek is shaping the future of digital transformation, tapping new opportunities, and delivering value through 5,000+ professionals to create purposeful, adaptive solutions.

A major strategic shift occurred with the demerger of Majesco in 2014, Mastek's insurance platform arm, which became an independent insurance technology company. Mastek then scaled its capabilities through strategic acquisitions: TAISTech (digital commerce, 2016), Evosys (Oracle Cloud, 2020), MST Solutions (Salesforce, 2022), and BizAnalytica (cloud data & analytics, 2023).

These integrations transformed Mastek into a comprehensive transformation partner for Fortune 1000 enterprises, underpinned by data, cloud, and platform modernization.

Mastek has maintained consistent growth. In Q4 FY25, the company posted revenue of Rs. 905.4 crore, a 16.1% YoY rise, with EBITDA at Rs. 138.8 crore. In Q1 FY26, net profit rose by nearly 29% YoY, while the stock gained 13%-signaling strong market trust. Robust free cash flow and disciplined cost management have positioned Mastek for sustainable, margin-accretive growth.

Mastek's newly launched ADOPT suite, powered by 80+ AI Agent assets and 100+ use cases, accelerates outcomes across three core dimensions: ADOPT for Technology, ADOPT for Business, and ADOPT for Data, guiding clients through seamless AI adoption from incubation to enterprise maturity. Mastek advances its AI vision through its AI Engineering Center of Excellence (CoE) and AI Academy, which has trained 3,600+ professionals in GenAI and earned more than 6,500 across a spectrum of AI competencies including advanced specializations in platforms like Oracle, Microsoft, AWS and Salesforce. These initiatives aim to build an AI-ready workforce and develop AI-enabled applications for industry-specific use cases.

Project Deep Blue, Mastek's flagship buildathon, bridges academia and industry by empowering young students with creative problem-solving skills, mentorship, and real-world experience to deliver solutions that are technically solid, socially relevant, and market-ready.

“As we celebrate three decades as a listed company, we draw strength from Mastek's legacy of trust, innovation, and growth. Our vision is anchored in an AI-powered future, creating transformative solutions that are sustainable and responsible. With initiatives like ADOPT, we are shaping intelligent enterprises, empowering our global workforce, and delivering purposeful outcomes with trust, value, and velocity,” said Umang Nahata, CEO, Mastek .

Mastek's future remains purpose-driven-focused on AI-first innovation, client-centric growth, expansion into key global markets, and deeper investments in ESG and inclusion initiatives.

About Mastek

Mastek is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services, enabling clients to achieve measurable and sustainable returns on their technology investments. The company has a presence in over 40 countries and a skilled workforce of more than 5,000 employees. Mastek partners with industry leaders such as Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, serving key sectors such as Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Higher Education, and Financial Services. Mastek is committed to driving innovation by developing strong ecosystem of start-ups, academia and IPs. With its core values of trust, value, and velocity, the company empowers 400+ active customers to transform their business in the evolving tech landscape. Mastek has always been a solutions-focused and a relationship-centric company, valuing both employees and clients. With its humane approach, Mastek fosters growth through sustainable goals, high ethical standards, and responsible governance.