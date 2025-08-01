The Silent Struggle: Understanding Postpartum Depression In Fathers By Dr. Riyyo Mabborang Specialist Obstetrician And Gynecologist, International Modern Hospital Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) When we hear“postpartum depression,” we often think of new mothers - and rightly so, as maternal mental health is vital. But what about new fathers? While less discussed, paternal postpartum depression (PPD) is a very real condition that affectsglobally, including many in the UAE and Gulf region. Left unrecognized and untreated, it can have serious consequences not only for the father, but also for the partner, child, and overall family dynamics.

As the definition of modern fatherhood evolves, it's time to shine a light on this overlooked mental health issue and break the silence surrounding it.

Postpartum depression in fathers is more common than many realize. Studies estimate prevalence rates between, depending on the population and screening methods used. Despite its prevalence, paternal PPD often goes undiagnosed due to a lack of routine screening and societal norms that discourage men from expressing vulnerability.

Diagnosis typically involves clinical assessment, the use of standardized screening tools like the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS), and mental health referrals. Emotional support networks and group counseling can also play a crucial role in the healing process.



Increased anger or frustration

Risk-taking behavior

Substance use

Withdrawing from family life Physical complaints (e.g., headaches, digestive issues)

Although some symptoms of postpartum depression overlap between genders - such as irritability, fatigue, and emotional withdrawal - men may exhibit. These can include:

Gender roles and coping mechanisms often influence how symptoms manifest and how likely men are to seek help.



History of anxiety or depression

Partner's mental health challenges

Financial or career stress

Lack of sleep

Limited social support

Unrealistic expectations of fatherhood

Cultural pressures and masculinity norms Relationship strain with partner

Several unique risk factors contribute to paternal PPD:

Recognizing these triggers is key to early intervention.



Stigma around men's mental health

Cultural expectations of stoicism and strength

Focus on the mother and newborn , sidelining fathers

Lack of awareness among healthcare providers Misinterpretation of symptoms (e.g., seen as“normal stress” or personality traits)

There are multiple reasons why paternal depression often goes unnoticed:

As a result, many fathers suffer in silence, unsure whether what they're feeling is“normal” or worthy of concern.



Stigma & societal norms

Lack of awareness about PPD in men

Minimal screening practices during routine checkups

Time constraints and work pressures

Financial concerns

Fear of judgment or appearing“weak”

Poor communication skills or emotional repression Lack of father-focused support networks

The barriers to mental health support for fathers are numerous:

These hurdles contribute to underreporting and untreated mental health conditions that could otherwise be managed effectively.

Unfortunately,- current screening practices arefor identifying paternal postpartum depression. Most healthcare systems do not routinely screen fathers, and many healthcare professionals are not trained to recognize symptoms in men. Increasing awareness, adopting validated screening tools for men, and integrating paternal mental health into postpartum care are all critical next steps.



Leach et al. (2016) : Emphasized how paternal depression influences family health and goes widely unrecognized.

Paulson & Bazemore (2010) : A literature review showing the prevalence of paternal PPD and need for better screening. Möller-Leimkühler (2003) : Highlighted how gender norms can prevent men from seeking help, increasing mental health risks.

Several studies highlight the scope and seriousness of the issue:

Postpartum depression in fathers is not a weakness - it's a medical condition that deserves the same recognition and care as maternal mental health. As we advocate for mental wellness across all stages of life, it's time to expand our view of postpartum care to include fathers, remove the stigma, and ensure both parents receive the support they need. Healthy dads contribute to healthier families - emotionally, mentally, and socially.