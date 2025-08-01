Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The Silent Struggle: Understanding Postpartum Depression In Fathers By Dr. Riyyo Mabborang Specialist Obstetrician And Gynecologist, International Modern Hospital Dubai

The Silent Struggle: Understanding Postpartum Depression In Fathers By Dr. Riyyo Mabborang Specialist Obstetrician And Gynecologist, International Modern Hospital Dubai


2025-08-01 03:45:17
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) When we hear“postpartum depression,” we often think of new mothers - and rightly so, as maternal mental health is vital. But what about new fathers? While less discussed, paternal postpartum depression (PPD) is a very real condition that affects 10% to 25% of fathers globally, including many in the UAE and Gulf region. Left unrecognized and untreated, it can have serious consequences not only for the father, but also for the partner, child, and overall family dynamics.


As the definition of modern fatherhood evolves, it's time to shine a light on this overlooked mental health issue and break the silence surrounding it. How Common Is Paternal Postpartum Depression?

Postpartum depression in fathers is more common than many realize. Studies estimate prevalence rates between 10% and 25% , depending on the population and screening methods used. Despite its prevalence, paternal PPD often goes undiagnosed due to a lack of routine screening and societal norms that discourage men from expressing vulnerability.

Diagnosis typically involves clinical assessment, the use of standardized screening tools like the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS), and mental health referrals. Emotional support networks and group counseling can also play a crucial role in the healing process. How Do Symptoms Differ Between Fathers and Mothers?

Although some symptoms of postpartum depression overlap between genders - such as irritability, fatigue, and emotional withdrawal - men may exhibit less obvious signs . These can include:

  • Increased anger or frustration

  • Risk-taking behavior

  • Substance use

  • Withdrawing from family life

  • Physical complaints (e.g., headaches, digestive issues)

Gender roles and coping mechanisms often influence how symptoms manifest and how likely men are to seek help. What Are the Risk Factors for Fathers?

Several unique risk factors contribute to paternal PPD:

  • History of anxiety or depression

  • Partner's mental health challenges

  • Financial or career stress

  • Lack of sleep

  • Limited social support

  • Unrealistic expectations of fatherhood

  • Cultural pressures and masculinity norms

  • Relationship strain with partner

Recognizing these triggers is key to early intervention. Why Do So Many Fathers Go Undiagnosed?

There are multiple reasons why paternal depression often goes unnoticed:

  • Stigma around men's mental health

  • Cultural expectations of stoicism and strength

  • Focus on the mother and newborn , sidelining fathers

  • Lack of awareness among healthcare providers

  • Misinterpretation of symptoms (e.g., seen as“normal stress” or personality traits)

As a result, many fathers suffer in silence, unsure whether what they're feeling is“normal” or worthy of concern. Barriers to Seeking Help

The barriers to mental health support for fathers are numerous:

  • Stigma & societal norms

  • Lack of awareness about PPD in men

  • Minimal screening practices during routine checkups

  • Time constraints and work pressures

  • Financial concerns

  • Fear of judgment or appearing“weak”

  • Poor communication skills or emotional repression

  • Lack of father-focused support networks

These hurdles contribute to underreporting and untreated mental health conditions that could otherwise be managed effectively. Are Current Screening Practices Enough?

Unfortunately, no - current screening practices are not sufficient for identifying paternal postpartum depression. Most healthcare systems do not routinely screen fathers, and many healthcare professionals are not trained to recognize symptoms in men. Increasing awareness, adopting validated screening tools for men, and integrating paternal mental health into postpartum care are all critical next steps. What the Research Says

Several studies highlight the scope and seriousness of the issue:

  • Leach et al. (2016) : Emphasized how paternal depression influences family health and goes widely unrecognized.

  • Paulson & Bazemore (2010) : A literature review showing the prevalence of paternal PPD and need for better screening.

  • Möller-Leimkühler (2003) : Highlighted how gender norms can prevent men from seeking help, increasing mental health risks.

Postpartum depression in fathers is not a weakness - it's a medical condition that deserves the same recognition and care as maternal mental health. As we advocate for mental wellness across all stages of life, it's time to expand our view of postpartum care to include fathers, remove the stigma, and ensure both parents receive the support they need. Healthy dads contribute to healthier families - emotionally, mentally, and socially.

MENAFN01082025005446012082ID1109871855

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search