Collections Of Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivi' Go Past Rs 50 Crore Mark

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) It's official! The makers of National award winning director Pandiraj's family entertainer, 'Thalaivan Thalaivi', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead, have now announced that the film's gross collections have gone past the Rs 50 crore mark.

Sathya Jyothi Films, one of Tamil cinema's most respected production houses, on Friday took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, "Rugged love wins BIG! ₹50 Cr+ Gross Worldwide! The unstoppable love continues. #ThalaivanThalaivii"

Sources in the industry disclosed that the film was continuing its strong run in theatres even in the second week. Interestingly, the film's Telugu version that has been titled Sir Madam is to hit screens on August 1.

It may be recalled that director Pandiraj, while speaking to IANS in an earlier interview, had disclosed that he had penned 18 versions of the script of the film before arriving at the final version of the relationship drama.

Pandiraj had said that the film's story was inspired by two people he met when he had gone for a family function. "The plot has been inspired by two characters I met when I went along with my family to the temple of my ancestors on the occasion of my son's birthday. You can't make a film just like how things transpire. So, this film is partly based on the idea of how things would be if instead of what happened, something else had occurred. I started writing it with the intention of keeping it simple. But the more I wrote, it changed into something else."

Pandiraj says that he kept constantly refining the script. "There were 18 drafts before I arrived at the final script," Pandiraj said and added that it almost took him a year to complete the process.

The film's plot revolves around a husband and wife, who are deeply in love, but who almost part ways because of ego issues and the issues caused by those around them.

The Tamil version of the film, which hit screens on July 25, has cinematography by M Sukumar, art direction by Veerasamar and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Stunts for the film, which also featured Yogi Babu in a pivotal role, were by Kalai Kingson.