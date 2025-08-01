U.S. Senator Calls For Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Deal, Praises Trump's Role

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana has called for the swift signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that such a deal would be transformative for the South Caucasus and beneficial to global peace and economic stability. His remarks were made in an article titled "A Peace Deal for Armenia and Azerbaijan", published in The Wall Street Journal, Azernews reports.

“As President Trump has stated, Armenia and Azerbaijan are on the verge of signing a peace agreement in the South Caucasus. This would be an important step towards stability that would contribute to both regional and international peace, as well as economic benefits that extend far beyond the borders of the countries participating in this agreement,” Daines wrote.

Reflecting on the decades-long conflict between the two countries, the senator noted,“Many of the attempts to achieve peace over the years have been weak or short-lived. Previous administrations have not given the region and the peace talks the priority they deserve.” He credited the Trump administration's approach for changing this dynamic, combining a“peace through force” model with pragmatic diplomacy.

Daines shared that he visited both Armenia and Azerbaijan this year with members of the Trump team, where they met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev.“We explored the economic potential of the region and contributed to discussions on the most difficult points of the negotiations. Both leaders understand the importance of this historic moment and the significant opportunities that lie ahead,” he said.

The senator also criticized Russia's historical role in the region, stating,“For many years, Russia has used this position as a mediator in the region to inflame the conflict and keep its southern neighbors weak and isolated. Now, both Armenia and Azerbaijan are throwing off the yoke of Russian hegemony and expressing their independent visions for the future. These visions coincide with the priorities of the United States.”

He underscored the strategic significance of the Central Corridor, calling it“the only land route between US rivals Iran and Russia, through which trade from Central Asia can flow unhindered to the West.” He highlighted the resource wealth of both the Central Asian states and the South Caucasus, emphasizing their potential to reduce dependence on both Russian and Chinese supplies.

Daines stressed that the benefits of peace extend beyond diplomacy:“Joint investments will create jobs and ensure financial stability. The Trump administration's determination has created a historic opportunity for these two nations.”

Concluding his article, the senator urged decisive action:“This anticipated agreement will change the geopolitical order in a way that will benefit not only the South Caucasus and Central Asia, but also the United States and our allies for decades to come. Therefore, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan should sign this agreement immediately for the sake of peace and stability in the region and the world.”