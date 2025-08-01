Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Rayyan Municipality Conducts Inspection And Awareness Campaign In Hotels


2025-08-01 03:02:27
DOHA: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance food safety and quality, Al Rayyan Municipality has launched a comprehensive inspection campaign targeting food establishments within several hotels. The campaign aimed to ensure compliance with approved health regulations and food safety standards.

A key component of the initiative was a practical training workshop for female health inspectors, during which they received hands-on field training on inspection procedures and auditing methods to verify the application of health requirements. This was designed to promote knowledge-sharing, improve inspection techniques, and boost the overall efficiency of monitoring teams. In addition to inspections, the campaign also included awareness sessions for hotel staff, focusing on the importance of adhering to health standards at every stage of the food supply chain - from production to storage, transportation, distribution, and ultimately food service to consumers. These efforts reflect Al Rayyan Municipality's vital role in protecting public health and its ongoing collaboration with food establishments to ensure product quality, strengthen consumer confidence, and position the city as a safe and healthy destination.

