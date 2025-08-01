Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Outlook Size, Drugs, Epidemiology Trends And Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - IMARC Group) According to the IMARC Group, the abdominal aortic aneurysm market size reached a value of US$ 1,692.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 3,235.2 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07% during 2024-2034. This can be attributed to the emerging usage of hybrid procedures, which allow patients with complex anatomy or high-risk variables a customized approach to AAA treatment by combining endovascular repair with surgery.

Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is a medical condition where a section of the aorta becomes enlarged and weakened, causing it to bulge outward. The abdominal aortic aneurysm market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. Primarily, the increasing prevalence of hypertension and atherosclerosis, which are major risk factors for AAAs, is significantly contributing to market expansion. Moreover, advancements in diagnostic imaging technologies, such as ultrasound and computed tomography (CT) scans, have enhanced the early detection and monitoring of AAAs, thereby driving the demand for related medical devices and medications.

Additionally, growing awareness about the potential risks associated with untreated AAAs has led to highly frequent screenings and preventive measures. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies are also investing in the development of new medications that can prevent the progression of aneurysms, providing additional avenues for the expansion of the abdominal aortic aneurysm market. In line with this, the development of highly invasive surgical techniques, including endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), has revolutionized the treatment of AAAs, offering patients safer and highly effective options compared to traditional open surgeries. Such a technological innovation not only improves patient outcomes but also reduces recovery times and healthcare costs, thereby propelling market growth. Apart from this, the combined impact of demographic shifts, technological advancements, increased awareness, and continuous research efforts are expected to drive the abdominal aortic aneurysm market forward in the coming years.

