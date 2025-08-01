Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For August 1
|
Currencies
|
Code
|
Exchange rate
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.9409
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
2.1107
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.0939
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.5774
|
1 Bulgarian Lev
|
BGN
|
0.9925
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1214
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.079
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2358
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.26
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6288
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2166
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0195
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.2433
|
10,000 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.0294
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1735
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2.0881
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.5009
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.2269
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5536
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3143
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4664
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0195
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.4854
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.0995
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1645
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0134
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.599
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4539
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3824
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.0166
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.3098
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.4532
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.3033
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0418
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0407
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1286
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
0.9995
