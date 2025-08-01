Germany Warns Israel Against West Bank Annexation, Vows Response To Unilateral Moves

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, on a visit to Israel, warned that the country is facing an increasing risk of international isolation.

“Israel is in danger of isolation,” Wadephul said Thursday,“and Germany is working seriously to prevent this from becoming a reality.”

He urged the immediate launch of a political process to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and cautioned that unilateral actions - such as annexing the occupied West Bank - would compel Germany to respond.

Wadephul noted that some senior Israeli officials have openly supported annexation, while many European countries are now prepared to recognize Palestine even without a peace agreement.

He stressed that Germany, unlike France, Britain, and Canada, views recognition of Palestine as possible only after successful peace talks and the achievement of a two-state solution.

Wadephul also called the situation in Gaza“deeply troubling,” urging swift and meaningful improvements to the daily lives of civilians.

With more than 60,000 people killed and images of starving children sparking outrage, international pressure on Israel to change its course is growing rapidly.

