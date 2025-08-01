Yuzvendra Chahal OPENS Up On Wearing 'Be-Your-Own-Sugar-Daddy' T-Shirt During Divorce Hearing

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently opened up about the message behind the quirky“Be your own sugar daddy” T-shirt he wore during his divorce hearing earlier this year. In a conversation on the Raj Shamani Podcast, the leg-spinner clarified that he had no intention of creating drama but simply wanted to convey a personal message.

Chahal said he hadn't initially planned to make any statement, but a situation from the other side prompted his reaction. He added that although he had no intention to respond, certain developments made him feel compelled to act. According to him, once those events unfolded, he decided not to hold back anymore and stopped caring about what others thought. He emphasized that he hadn't used any abusive language; his aim was only to make a statement through his attire.

Timeline of Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's Relationship

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were married in a private ceremony in Gurugram in December 2020. The two initially connected during the Covid-19 lockdown when Chahal reached out to Verma for online dance lessons. However, speculation about their marital issues arose earlier in 2025 when fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Divorce and Media Rumours

According to court filings, the couple had been living separately since June 2022. On February 5, 2025, they filed for divorce by mutual consent, which was granted in March-just before the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Following the divorce, rumours began circulating that Dhanashree had demanded ₹60 crore as alimony. These claims were strongly denied by her family. In a formal statement to the media, her family expressed outrage over the speculative reports, stating that such an amount was neither requested, offered, nor even discussed at any point during the proceedings.

They criticized the media for spreading baseless and unverified information, which they said had dragged both parties and their families into unwanted attention. The statement urged media outlets to exercise journalistic responsibility by fact-checking information and respecting the privacy of those involved, warning that reckless reporting could cause significant harm.