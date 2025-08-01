Trump Revises Tariffs: India Remains At 25%, Pak's Rate Slashed At 19%. Full List Of US Tariff Rates

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an Executive Order further modifying reciprocal tariff rates, building upon the national emergency declared under Executive Order 14257 earlier this year, in an effort to address what he described as large and persistent US goods trade deficits that pose a threat to national security and the economy.

The order, titled "Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates", is set to take effect from August 7, seven days after its issuance, with rates going up to 41%. While the initial tariff deadline was August 1, the implementation was deferred to August 7 to allow US Customs and Border Protection time to update its systems.

Who's Hit Hardest?

The tariff hike is part of Trump's effort to rebalance what he terms unfair trade deficits and national security risks.

Countries with large trade surpluses with the US or insufficient strategic alignment have been hit with the steepest increases.

The steepest hikes include 41 per cent on Syria, 40 per cent on Laos and Myanmar, 39 per cent on Switzerland, 35 per cent on Iraq, Serbia and Canada.

In South Asia, India has been slapped with a 25 per cent "Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted", one of the higher rates among key US trading partners. The White House justified the move by citing India's“obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers,” persistent trade imbalances, and strong energy and defense ties with Russia.

Pakistan has been hit with 19 per cent, according to the new Executive order.

Full List Of US Tariff Rates

The US has announced adjusted reciprocal tariffs on 95 countries and territories, ranging from 10 per cent to 41 per cent, based on trade deficits and strategic alignment. Here's what country faces what rate:

Country/Territory | Adjusted Reciprocal Tariff

Afghanistan 15 per cent

Algeria 30 per cent

Angola 15 per cent

Bangladesh 20 per cent

Bolivia 15 per cent

Bosnia and Herzegovina 30 per cent

Botswana 15 per cent

Brazil 10 per cent

Brunei 25 per cent

Cambodia 19 per cent

Cameroon 15 per cent

Chad 15 per cent

Costa Rica 15 per cent

Côte d'Ivoire 15 per cent

Democratic Republic of the Congo 15 per cent

Ecuador 15 per cent

Equatorial Guinea 15 per cent

European Union (Goods >15%) 0 per cent

European Union (Goods <15%) 15% minus Column 1 duty

Falkland Islands 10 per cent

Fiji 15 per cent

Ghana 15 per cent

Guyana 15 per cent

Iceland 15 per cent

India 25 per cent

Indonesia 19 per cent

Iraq 35 per cent

Israel 15 per cent

Japan 15 per cent

Jordan 15 per cent

Kazakhstan 25 per cent

Laos 40 per cent

Lesotho 15 per cent

Libya 30 per cent

Liechtenstein 15 per cent

Madagascar 15 per cent

Malawi 15 per cent

Malaysia 19 per cent

Mauritius 15 per cent

Moldova 25 per cent

Mozambique 15 per cent

Myanmar (Burma) 40 per cent

Namibia 15 per cent

Nauru 15 per cent

New Zealand 15 per cent

Nicaragua 18 per cent

Nigeria 15 per cent

North Macedonia 15 per cent

Norway 15 per cent

Pakistan 19 per cent

Papua New Guinea 15 per cent

Philippines 19 per cent

Serbia 35 per cent

South Africa 30 per cent

South Korea 15 per cent

Sri Lanka 20 per cent

Switzerland 39 per cent

Syria 41 per cent

Taiwan 20 per cent

Thailand 19 per cent

Trinidad and Tobago 15 per cent

Tunisia 25 per cent

Turkey 15 per cent

Uganda 15 per cent

United Kingdom 10 per cent

Vanuatu 15 per cent

Venezuela 15 per cent

Vietnam 20 per cent

Zambia 15 per cent

Zimbabwe 15 per cent