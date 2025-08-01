Trump Revises Tariffs: India Remains At 25%, Pak's Rate Slashed At 19%. Full List Of US Tariff Rates
US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an Executive Order further modifying reciprocal tariff rates, building upon the national emergency declared under Executive Order 14257 earlier this year, in an effort to address what he described as large and persistent US goods trade deficits that pose a threat to national security and the economy.
The order, titled "Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates", is set to take effect from August 7, seven days after its issuance, with rates going up to 41%. While the initial tariff deadline was August 1, the implementation was deferred to August 7 to allow US Customs and Border Protection time to update its systems.
Who's Hit Hardest?
The tariff hike is part of Trump's effort to rebalance what he terms unfair trade deficits and national security risks.
Countries with large trade surpluses with the US or insufficient strategic alignment have been hit with the steepest increases.
The steepest hikes include 41 per cent on Syria, 40 per cent on Laos and Myanmar, 39 per cent on Switzerland, 35 per cent on Iraq, Serbia and Canada.
In South Asia, India has been slapped with a 25 per cent "Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted", one of the higher rates among key US trading partners. The White House justified the move by citing India's“obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers,” persistent trade imbalances, and strong energy and defense ties with Russia.
Pakistan has been hit with 19 per cent, according to the new Executive order.
Full List Of US Tariff Rates
The US has announced adjusted reciprocal tariffs on 95 countries and territories, ranging from 10 per cent to 41 per cent, based on trade deficits and strategic alignment. Here's what country faces what rate:
Country/Territory | Adjusted Reciprocal Tariff
Afghanistan 15 per cent
Algeria 30 per cent
Angola 15 per cent
Bangladesh 20 per cent
Bolivia 15 per cent
Bosnia and Herzegovina 30 per cent
Botswana 15 per cent
Brazil 10 per cent
Brunei 25 per cent
Cambodia 19 per cent
Cameroon 15 per cent
Chad 15 per cent
Costa Rica 15 per cent
Côte d'Ivoire 15 per cent
Democratic Republic of the Congo 15 per cent
Ecuador 15 per cent
Equatorial Guinea 15 per cent
European Union (Goods >15%) 0 per cent
European Union (Goods <15%) 15% minus Column 1 duty
Falkland Islands 10 per cent
Fiji 15 per cent
Ghana 15 per cent
Guyana 15 per cent
Iceland 15 per cent
India 25 per cent
Indonesia 19 per cent
Iraq 35 per cent
Israel 15 per cent
Japan 15 per cent
Jordan 15 per cent
Kazakhstan 25 per cent
Laos 40 per cent
Lesotho 15 per cent
Libya 30 per cent
Liechtenstein 15 per cent
Madagascar 15 per cent
Malawi 15 per cent
Malaysia 19 per cent
Mauritius 15 per cent
Moldova 25 per cent
Mozambique 15 per cent
Myanmar (Burma) 40 per cent
Namibia 15 per cent
Nauru 15 per cent
New Zealand 15 per cent
Nicaragua 18 per cent
Nigeria 15 per cent
North Macedonia 15 per cent
Norway 15 per cent
Pakistan 19 per cent
Papua New Guinea 15 per cent
Philippines 19 per cent
Serbia 35 per cent
South Africa 30 per cent
South Korea 15 per cent
Sri Lanka 20 per cent
Switzerland 39 per cent
Syria 41 per cent
Taiwan 20 per cent
Thailand 19 per cent
Trinidad and Tobago 15 per cent
Tunisia 25 per cent
Turkey 15 per cent
Uganda 15 per cent
United Kingdom 10 per cent
Vanuatu 15 per cent
Venezuela 15 per cent
Vietnam 20 per cent
Zambia 15 per cent
Zimbabwe 15 per cent
