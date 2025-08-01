Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Revises Tariffs: India Remains At 25%, Pak's Rate Slashed At 19%. Full List Of US Tariff Rates


2025-08-01 01:11:12
US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an Executive Order further modifying reciprocal tariff rates, building upon the national emergency declared under Executive Order 14257 earlier this year, in an effort to address what he described as large and persistent US goods trade deficits that pose a threat to national security and the economy.

The order, titled "Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates", is set to take effect from August 7, seven days after its issuance, with rates going up to 41%. While the initial tariff deadline was August 1, the implementation was deferred to August 7 to allow US Customs and Border Protection time to update its systems.

Who's Hit Hardest?

The tariff hike is part of Trump's effort to rebalance what he terms unfair trade deficits and national security risks.

Countries with large trade surpluses with the US or insufficient strategic alignment have been hit with the steepest increases.

The steepest hikes include 41 per cent on Syria, 40 per cent on Laos and Myanmar, 39 per cent on Switzerland, 35 per cent on Iraq, Serbia and Canada.

In South Asia, India has been slapped with a 25 per cent "Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted", one of the higher rates among key US trading partners. The White House justified the move by citing India's“obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers,” persistent trade imbalances, and strong energy and defense ties with Russia.

Pakistan has been hit with 19 per cent, according to the new Executive order.

Full List Of US Tariff Rates

The US has announced adjusted reciprocal tariffs on 95 countries and territories, ranging from 10 per cent to 41 per cent, based on trade deficits and strategic alignment. Here's what country faces what rate:

Country/Territory    |   Adjusted Reciprocal Tariff

Afghanistan                                   15 per cent

Algeria                                             30 per cent

Angola                                             15 per cent

Bangladesh                                     20 per cent

Bolivia                                             15 per cent

Bosnia and Herzegovina              30 per cent

Botswana                                        15 per cent

Brazil                                                10 per cent

Brunei                                               25 per cent

Cambodia                                        19 per cent

Cameroon                                        15 per cent

Chad                                                 15 per cent

Costa Rica                                        15 per cent

Côte d'Ivoire                                     15 per cent

Democratic Republic of the Congo 15 per cent

Ecuador                                               15 per cent

Equatorial Guinea                              15 per cent

European Union (Goods >15%)        0 per cent

European Union (Goods <15%)        15% minus Column 1 duty

Falkland Islands                                 10 per cent

Fiji                                                         15 per cent

Ghana                                                  15 per cent

Guyana                                                15 per cent

Iceland                                                 15 per cent

India                                                     25 per cent

Indonesia                                            19 per cent

Iraq                                                       35 per cent

Israel                                                   15 per cent

Japan                                                  15 per cent

Jordan                                                 15 per cent

Kazakhstan                                         25 per cent

Laos                                                     40 per cent

Lesotho                                               15 per cent

Libya                                                    30 per cent

Liechtenstein                                     15 per cent

Madagascar                                       15 per cent

Malawi                                                15 per cent

Malaysia                                             19 per cent

Mauritius                                             15 per cent

Moldova                                               25 per cent

Mozambique                                       15 per cent

Myanmar (Burma)                              40 per cent

Namibia                                               15 per cent

Nauru                                                   15 per cent

New Zealand                                      15 per cent

Nicaragua                                           18 per cent

Nigeria                                                 15 per cent

North Macedonia                               15 per cent

Norway                                                15 per cent

Pakistan                                              19 per cent

Papua New Guinea                           15 per cent

Philippines                                          19 per cent

Serbia                                                  35 per cent

South Africa                                       30 per cent

South Korea                                       15 per cent

Sri Lanka                                            20 per cent

Switzerland                                        39 per cent

Syria                                                    41 per cent

Taiwan                                                20 per cent

Thailand                                             19 per cent

Trinidad and Tobago                        15 per cent

Tunisia                                                25 per cent

Turkey                                                 15 per cent

Uganda                                               15 per cent

United Kingdom                                10 per cent

Vanuatu                                              15 per cent

Venezuela                                          15 per cent

Vietnam                                              20 per cent

Zambia                                               15 per cent

Zimbabwe                                         15 per cent

