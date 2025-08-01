'Zero Power Deficit During Peak Summers For 3Rd Consecutive Year'

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar-In a major achievement, the Union Ministry of Power Thursday said that J&K has maintained 100 percent electricity availability during the peak summer months-from April to June for the third consecutive year.

This marks a dramatic improvement from the acute power deficits recorded in previous years, particularly 2020.

According to a written reply to Unstarred Question in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Power, Shripad Naik said that J&K has successfully met its entire electricity peak demand in the months of April to June for the past three years, reversing the worrying trend seen earlier in 2020 and 2021.

As per KNO, during the summer months of April to June 2020, Jammu and Kashmir faced a significant electricity shortage. The peak demand stood at 2,940 MW, but only 2,352 MW could be supplied, resulting in a deficit of 588 MW, which translated to a 20 percent shortfall in meeting the region's power needs.

In the following year, 2021, the situation improved moderately. The peak electricity demand increased slightly to 3,018 MW, of which 2,668 MW was met. This left a deficit of 350 MW, equivalent to a shortfall of 11.6%.

Read Also 'J&K Faces Variation Of 700 MWs Power During Day Time' Power Shortage In J&K: NRPC Document Flags Non-Payment, Market Reliance

By 2022, Jammu and Kashmir achieved a remarkable turnaround. For the first time in the five-year period, the entire peak demand of 2,723 MW during the April to June period was fully met, resulting in zero power deficit.

This positive trend continued into 2023, when the region recorded a peak demand of 2,890 MW, all of which was successfully supplied without any shortage.

In 2024, the upward momentum was maintained. Jammu and Kashmir's peak summer demand rose slightly to 2,924 MW, yet the entire requirement was met, reaffirming the region's improved electricity management and supply capabilities.

As per the latest figures for 2025 (up to June), the Union Territory has sustained this performance, meeting its entire peak demand of 2,906 MW with no reported deficit, marking three consecutive years of 100% power availability during the summer peak period.

The sharp decline in the demand-supply gap is being seen as a reflection of infrastructure upgrades, better resource planning, and central support through power allocation from Central Generating Stations.

Officials attribute this achievement to continued support from the Union Government, which has implemented key reforms in grid management, enhanced hydroelectric generation schedules, and facilitated participation in the Real-Time Market (RTM) for electricity. These measures have collectively played a crucial role in maintaining uninterrupted power supply during peak summer demand.

In contrast, states such as Kerala and Jharkhand have continued to experience electricity shortfalls during the same period. Jammu and Kashmir's consistent zero-deficit record stands out as a noteworthy example of effective power sector planning, especially considering its difficult terrain and historically complex grid infrastructure.

The uninterrupted power availability is also seen as a catalyst for growth in key sectors like industry and tourism, both of which rely heavily on stable and reliable electricity to function efficiently .