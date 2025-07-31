Dalip Tahil Reminisces About His 'Adventures Of Tarzan' Days

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about his 1985 film 'Adventures of Tarzan' starring Kimi Katkar and Hemant Birje in titular roles.

Dalip took to Instagram, where he shared various stills from the film. Two pictures even featured the former actress Kimi Katkar, who played the role of Ruby Shetty, the Indian Jane Porter. In one image, the actor is also seen lighting and smoking a cigarette.

“Throwback to when I was hired to capture Tarzan (Caution: Smoking was and still is injurious to health) #DT #AdventuresofTarzan #digiphin,” Dalip wrote as the caption.

“Adventures of Tarzan” was directed by Babbar Subhash. The film also stars Om Shivpuri. The film was much talked about in its time. After the release of the film the male leading actor Hemant Birje was popularized as the 'Indian Tarzan' by newspapers.

Meanwhile, Kimi Katkar was tagged as 'Sex-Siren' for her erotic portrayal in the film. The film follows the story of Ruby Shetty, who, while on the lookout for a fabled tribe in a forest, meets Tarzan, a jungle boy and falls in love with him. However, her father and fiance have sinister plans for Tarzan.

Talking about Dalip, 72, he is best known for his work in Baazigar, Raja, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Pyaar Ki Miss Call. In the UK, he appeared in the BBC soap opera EastEnders as Dan Ferreira.

Hemant made his debut as Tarzan in Adventures of Tarzan. He was a regular actor in Mithun Chakraborty films. In 2005, Birje appeared in Garv: Pride and Honour, starring Salman Khan.

Kimi made her acting debut in 1985 with Patthar Dil as a supporting actress. Later that year, she starred in Adventures of Tarzan. After the film, she continued to work through the late 1980s in many popular and hit films such as Mera Lahoo, Dariya Dil, Sone Pe Suhaaga, Gair Kanooni, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, and Khoon Ka Karz.

She acted in 35 movies during the three years from 1988 to 1990, and in one year alone had 15 releases. While she was mostly paired with Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and Aditya Pancholi, she also played the lead opposite more senior stars of the era like Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor.

She was last seen in the 1992 film“Zulm Ki Hukumat“ directed by Bharat Rangcharay. The film is a remake of the 1972 American film The Godfather. The story revolves around a young man whose elder brother is an underworld don, and how he steps into the crime world after his brother is killed.