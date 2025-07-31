Fosun Tourism Group Signs Syndicated Loan Agreement With Seven International Banks

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30, 2025, Fosun Tourism Group ("FTG", or the "Company") signed a €800 million syndicated loan agreement with Natixis, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, BNP Paribas, and Société Générale. The successful closing of this syndicated loan marks a key milestone in FTG's ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure and further its global expansion. It also reflects strong recognition and long-term confidence from leading financial institutions in FTG's business strategy and growth prospects.

The signing ceremony was held at Club Med Joyview Heilongtan Resort. Mr. Choi Yin On, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of FTG, and CFO of Club Med, signed the agreement on behalf of the Company, alongside representatives from the seven participating banks. Mr. Zhang Houlin, Senior Vice President and Co-CFO of Fosun International, also attended the ceremony and witnessed the signing.

Mr. Zhang Houlin stated, "As an important segment of Fosun's global ecosystem, FTG has delivered strong performance amid the global tourism recovery in recent years. The successful closing of this syndicated loan reflects the high level of trust from international financial institutions in the Company's business resilience, asset quality, and future development. Fosun International will continue to deepen partnerships with financial institutions to support the sustainable growth of its high-quality businesses."

Mr. Choi Yin On remarked, "This syndicated loan further enhances our financial stability and liquidity, and provides robust support for our global strategic expansion. FTG will continue to leverage its brand equity and capabilities in global-local operations, stay focused on the needs of family customers, and strengthen our global vacation footprint as we work towards becoming the world's leading brand in family vacation experiences."

Representatives from the banking consortium commented that cultural and tourism consumption has become a new pillar of China's domestic demand. As a leading global tourism group, FTG demonstrates sound financial performance, a clear strategic direction, and strong management capabilities. The banks look forward to advancing cooperation with FTG, as a trusted long-term partner, in integrating tourism and financial services to jointly promote the high-quality development of China's tourism industry.

SOURCE Fosun Tourism Group

