SIEW 2025 Registration Opens: Envisioning Energy Tomorrow, Building Systems Today
Governments and International Organisations
-
H.E. Dr Saleh Ali Hamed Al Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
H.E. Eddy Soeparno, People's Consultative Assembly Vice Speaker, Republic of Indonesia
Clare McLaughlin, Australia's Governor to the International Energy Agency, and Head of Division, Energy Performance and Security, Australia
Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency
Francesco La Camera, Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency
Xin Bao'an, Chairman, Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organisation
Dr Sama Bilbao y León, Director General, World Nuclear Association
Dato' Ir. Ts. Razib Dawood, Executive Director, ASEAN Centre for Energy
Regulators and Utilities
-
Judy Chang, Commissioner, United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Siti Safinah binti Salleh, Chief Executive Officer, Energy Commission, Malaysia
Mark McAllister, Chairman, Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, United Kingdom
Datuk Ir. Megat Jalaluddin bin Megat Hassan, Chief Executive Officer, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Malaysia
Industry
-
Andy Piepel, Vice President R&D, Electrical Markets Division, 3M
Dr Owen Chen, Chief Technology Officer & Vice President, Concord New Energy Group
Lim Wee Seng, Group Head of Sustainability, Energy, Renewables & Infrastructure, Project Finance and Strategic Advisory, Institutional Banking Group, DBS Bank
Dominic Genetti, Senior Vice President, Carbon Capture and Storage, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions
Pablo Koziner, Chief Commercial & Operations Officer, GE Vernova
Peter Wong, Executive Director and Managing Director, Hong Kong and China Gas Company
Takao Tsukui, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Power
Leong Wei Hung, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore LNG Corporation
Thorbjörn Fors, Group Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific, Siemens Energy
3. Flagship events at SIEW 2025 include:
I. SIEW Summit : Plenary sessions addressing energy resilience, the role of AI, grid integration, natural gas markets, and financing for infrastructure.
II. Singapore-IEA Forum : Explores AI's role in smarter, more resilient energy systems and Asia's energy landscape.
III. Fifth Singapore- IRENA High-Level Forum : Focuses on regional connectivity and renewable energy investments.
IV. The Energy Insights , TechTable , and Thinktank Roundtables will spotlight innovations like small modular reactors, biomethane, and AI-powered low-carbon infrastructure.
V. 25th Conference of the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) : Hosted by SP Group, CEPSI will examine regional power sector collaboration and system modernisation across Asia Pacific.
VI. SG60@SIEW Energy Showcase: Marks Singapore's 60-year energy journey, spotlighting policy innovations and technologies shaping its future to 2065.
4. Held alongside SIEW 2025, partner events will spotlight evolving energy solutions in Asia:
I. Asia Clean Energy Summit : Clean energy innovations from the private sector
II. Asia Gas Markets Conference : Role of gas, hydrogen and carbon capture in the energy mix
III. Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) | Asian Refining Technology Conference (ARTC) | Ammonia & Carbon Capture Asia (ACCA) : Low-carbon tech and digitalisation in industrial energy transformation
5. Register at to enjoy early bird rates and bundled discounts.
About the Singapore International Energy Week
SIEW is an official trademarked event by the EMA. It is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space.
Photo -
