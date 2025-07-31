SIEW 2025 Registration Opens: Envisioning Energy Tomorrow, Building Systems Today

Governments and International Organisations



H.E. Dr Saleh Ali Hamed Al Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

H.E. Eddy Soeparno, People's Consultative Assembly Vice Speaker, Republic of Indonesia

Clare McLaughlin, Australia's Governor to the International Energy Agency, and Head of Division, Energy Performance and Security, Australia

Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency

Francesco La Camera, Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency

Xin Bao'an, Chairman, Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organisation

Dr Sama Bilbao y León, Director General, World Nuclear Association Dato' Ir. Ts. Razib Dawood, Executive Director, ASEAN Centre for Energy

Regulators and Utilities



Judy Chang, Commissioner, United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Siti Safinah binti Salleh, Chief Executive Officer, Energy Commission, Malaysia

Mark McAllister, Chairman, Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, United Kingdom Datuk Ir. Megat Jalaluddin bin Megat Hassan, Chief Executive Officer, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Malaysia

Industry



Andy Piepel, Vice President R&D, Electrical Markets Division, 3M

Dr Owen Chen, Chief Technology Officer & Vice President, Concord New Energy Group

Lim Wee Seng, Group Head of Sustainability, Energy, Renewables & Infrastructure, Project Finance and Strategic Advisory, Institutional Banking Group, DBS Bank

Dominic Genetti, Senior Vice President, Carbon Capture and Storage, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions

Pablo Koziner, Chief Commercial & Operations Officer, GE Vernova

Peter Wong, Executive Director and Managing Director, Hong Kong and China Gas Company

Takao Tsukui, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Power

Leong Wei Hung, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore LNG Corporation Thorbjörn Fors, Group Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific, Siemens Energy

3. Flagship events at SIEW 2025 include:

I. SIEW Summit : Plenary sessions addressing energy resilience, the role of AI, grid integration, natural gas markets, and financing for infrastructure.

II. Singapore-IEA Forum : Explores AI's role in smarter, more resilient energy systems and Asia's energy landscape.

III. Fifth Singapore- IRENA High-Level Forum : Focuses on regional connectivity and renewable energy investments.

IV. The Energy Insights , TechTable , and Thinktank Roundtables will spotlight innovations like small modular reactors, biomethane, and AI-powered low-carbon infrastructure.

V. 25th Conference of the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) : Hosted by SP Group, CEPSI will examine regional power sector collaboration and system modernisation across Asia Pacific.

VI. SG60@SIEW Energy Showcase: Marks Singapore's 60-year energy journey, spotlighting policy innovations and technologies shaping its future to 2065.

4. Held alongside SIEW 2025, partner events will spotlight evolving energy solutions in Asia:

I. Asia Clean Energy Summit : Clean energy innovations from the private sector

II. Asia Gas Markets Conference : Role of gas, hydrogen and carbon capture in the energy mix

III. Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) | Asian Refining Technology Conference (ARTC) | Ammonia & Carbon Capture Asia (ACCA) : Low-carbon tech and digitalisation in industrial energy transformation

About the Singapore International Energy Week

SIEW is an official trademarked event by the EMA. It is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space.

