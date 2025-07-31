MP's Panel Flags Delay In J&K Panchayat Polls

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A report tabled in Parliament has revealed that the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj has issued an advisory to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories in December 2024 to take steps for holding Panchayat elections.

In its report tabled in both Houses of Parliament on July 28, 2025, the department-related standing committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj revealed that the ministry had informed the committee it had issued an advisory to different States and Union Territories including J&K and Ladakh to take steps to hold Panchayat elections.“The Ministry has issued advisories to the States/UTs, where election is due, to take all possible steps to hold the delayed Panchayat elections in conformity with the Constitutional provisions. Recently, Ministry has issued advisories to the States of Assam, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Telangana,Uttarakhand and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on 18.12.2024 and to the States of Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu on 03.06.2025,” the ministry submitted to the committee.

In its recommendations, the parliamentary panel had recommended to the ministry to take up the issue of holding Panchayat polls with the State governments.

“.......the Committee strongly recommends that the Ministry of MoPR should take up this matter at the highest level to ensure that the purpose of 73rd Constitutional Amendment Bill may not be defeated by non-holding of Panchayat election by the State Government,” reads the committee's recommendation.

As per the committee's report, the Panchayat polls could not be held in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in 2023 due to various reasons.

Read Also Panchayat Polls Will Be Held Soon, Process Underway: Javid Dar J&K Govt To Discuss ULB, Panchayat Polls After Yatra