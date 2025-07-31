Ukraine To Recognize Education Obtained In TOT, Says Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Telegram post by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada's Human Rights Commissioner, the relevant procedure was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrinform reports.

“The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved Order No. 871 of July 15, 2025, which allows for the recognition of educational achievements obtained in temporarily occupied territories. This applies to vocational (vocational-technical), pre-higher, and higher education,” Lubinets said.

In particular, the Procedure provides for the following main stages of the procedure:



submission of an application, educational declaration, and other necessary documents to the educational institution;

conducting an initial interview between the applicant and the commission;

the commission's decision on the possibility of conducting an assessment;

conducting an assessment of learning outcomes in specified forms;

the commission drawing up a protocol with recommendations based on the assessment results; the head of the institution approving an order on the recognition of learning outcomes based on the commission's conclusions.

It is separately specified that results obtained at the master's, educational-scientific, or educational-creative levels are not subject to recognition. The exception is master's programs in medicine, pharmacy, and veterinary medicine, which will be taken into account.

“The approval of the Procedure is an opportunity for people from TOT not only to confirm their learning outcomes, but also to return to Ukraine and become active participants in the country's recovery and development,” Lubinets emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 22, the Ministry of Education and Science canceled Order No. 1112, which, among other things, set the lower limit for opening a distance learning class at 10 children for rural and settlement areas and 15 children for urban areas.

Thus, face-to-face, mixed, and distance learning classes can be opened with as few as five students, as was previously the case. This will enable online learning for schoolchildren abroad, internally displaced persons, and those living in frontline areas and temporarily occupied territories.

