Egypt Denies Allegations On Rafah Crossing


2025-07-31 08:05:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 31 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied allegations that held the country responsible for the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, stressing these allegations are deliberate misinformation.
The truth is that since the beginning of the war, 70 percent of the humanitarian aid has entered Gaza from Egypt, the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Further explaining that the complete Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip is the main reason for the inadequacy of aid compared to the scale of disaster.
The statement also condemned the demonstrations in front of Egyptian Embassies stressing that they serve the Israeli occupation and divert public opinion from those truly responsible for the humanitarian hss


