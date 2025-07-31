HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Surges As Recent FDA Approvals And Late-Stage Clinical Trials Signal Paradigm Shift Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"HER2+ Gastric Cancer - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034"The HER2+ Gastric Cancer market is projected to grow significantly, attributed to several factors, including the increasing incidence and innovations in the treatment landscape by various HER2+ Gastric Cancer companies such as Roche, Elevar Therapeutic, BMS, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Genentech, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, Remegen, AstraZeneca, Hutchison Medipharma, LintonPharm, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Seagen, MacroGenics, Merus, OncXerna, Innovent Biologics, and others.

DelveInsight's latest report,“ HER2+ Gastric Cancer - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034 ”, provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving treatment landscape, epidemiological trends, and market dynamics across the 7MM. The report highlights advancements in HER2-targeted therapies, immunotherapy combinations, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that are poised to transform patient outcomes in this aggressive cancer subtype.

The gastric cancer incidence varies considerably across different geographic regions, with Eastern Asian countries, including Japan, reporting the highest incidence rates. The US also accounts for a notable proportion of gastric cancer cases, representing 1.5% of all new cancer diagnoses each year.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the HER2+ gastric cancer market is projected to grow significantly from 2024 to 2034. This growth is driven by a rising incidence, improved diagnostic protocols, and expanding therapeutic options. Several pipeline drugs for HER2+ gastric cancer, including Evorpacept (ALX Oncology), Zanidatamab (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), IAM1363 (Iambic Therapeutics), ELVN 002 (Enliven Therapeutics), ARX788 (Ambrx), and Rilvegostomig (AstraZeneca), are in development.

Recent Developments:



The DESTINY-Gastric04 trial results were presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting , showing that trastuzumab deruxtecan can help people with advanced HER2-positive gastric cancers that have progressed during first-line treatment live about 3 months longer. This is the first phase 3 clinical trial to directly compare trastuzumab deruxtecan against paclitaxel with ramucirumab in the second-line setting.

The DESTINY-Gastric04 phase 3 clinical trial results were published in July 2025, demonstrating significant survival benefits for trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in the second-line setting. The trial showed a median overall survival of 14.7 months with T-DXd compared to 11.4 months with ramucirumab plus paclitaxel, representing a 30% reduction in the risk of death. This establishes trastuzumab deruxtecan as a new standard of care for second-line treatment in HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer

Henlius presented updated phase 2 results for their novel anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody HLX22 with over two years of follow-up data in ASCO 2025. The company also unveiled the design for the international multicenter phase 3 clinical trial (HLX22-GC-301), which features a head-to-head comparison with the first-line standard of care therapy (trastuzumab + chemotherapy ± pembrolizumab).

In April 2025, Henlius initiated a phase 2 clinical trial (HLX22-BC201) of HLX22 in combination with trastuzumab deruxtecan for the treatment of HER2-low, hormone receptor-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, completing first patient dosing in China. In March 2025, the FDA granted traditional approval to pembrolizumab (Keytruda) with trastuzumab, fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1).

Additionally, recent therapy approvals such as ENHERTU (Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca), OPDIVO (Bristol Myers Squibb), trastuzumab (Roche), KEYTRUDA (Merck & Co., Inc.), and AIDIXI (RemeGen) are further fueling the market growth. The FDA has also approved HLX02 (Henlius Biotech), a HERCEPTIN biosimilar, as an adjuvant therapy for patients with HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

Despite the active landscape of HER2+ gastric cancer therapeutics, there is a continued need for the development of novel drugs that are more effective and less toxic. DelveInsight's leading oncology consultant notes,“One of the major challenges in treating HER2-positive gastric cancer is the development of resistance to existing therapies. It is indicated that up to 70% of patients who progress after the initial trastuzumab treatment may lose HER2 expression or acquire genetic alterations that render them resistant to further anti-HER2 therapies.” This underscores the potential impact of emerging therapies in revolutionizing HER2-positive gastric cancer treatment.

In summary, the factors mentioned above are contributing to the significant expansion of the HER2+ gastric cancer market, suggesting a future where improved screening, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel therapies will transform the management of a disease that continues to challenge clinicians and patients alike.

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of HER2+ Gastric Cancer

3. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. HER2+ Gastric Cancer: Market Overview at a Glance

5. HER2+ Gastric Cancer: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of HER2+ Gastric Cancer Treatment

11. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Marketed Products

12. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Emerging Therapies

13. HER2+ Gastric Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of HER2+ Gastric Cancer

17. KOL Views

18. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Drivers

19. HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

