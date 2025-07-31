UN Security Council To Discuss Shelling Of Kyiv On July 31 On Friday
“Putin rejects peace efforts and wants to prolong his war. And the world has the necessary strength to stop him-by united pressure and principled position in favor of a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire,” Sybiha stated.
Tomorrow evening's UN Security Council meeting will be a platform for clearly expressing this firm position, Sybiha added.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (10 p.m. Kyiv time).Read also: US at UN: China has become key enabler of Russia's aggression
According to Ukrinform, Ukraine has submitted an official request to the UN Security Council to convene a special meeting on Russia's latest massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv.
As a result of the shelling of Kyiv on July 31, at least 16 people were killed and more than 159 were injured .
