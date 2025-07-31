Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Security Council To Discuss Shelling Of Kyiv On July 31 On Friday

2025-07-31 07:09:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported the news on social media , according to Ukrinform.

“Putin rejects peace efforts and wants to prolong his war. And the world has the necessary strength to stop him-by united pressure and principled position in favor of a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire,” Sybiha stated.

Tomorrow evening's UN Security Council meeting will be a platform for clearly expressing this firm position, Sybiha added.

The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (10 p.m. Kyiv time).

Read also: US at UN: China has become key enabler of Russia's aggression

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine has submitted an official request to the UN Security Council to convene a special meeting on Russia's latest massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv.

As a result of the shelling of Kyiv on July 31, at least 16 people were killed and more than 159 were injured .

