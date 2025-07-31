403
LMW Welcomes Recognitions Of Palestine State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 31 (KUNA) -- The League of Muslim World, a non-governmental Islamic organization based in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, welcomed as a step in the right direction the announcements by the United Kingdom, Canada, Malta and Portugal of their intentions to recognize the State of Palestine in September.
"This positive development could prepare the ground for establishing a fair, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East region," LMW Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa said in a press release on Thursday.
This initiative reflects a responsible stance consistent with the international legitimacy, and the legitimate and historical rights of the Palestinian people, according to the statement.
Dr. Al-Issa urged the other countries of the world to follow suit, shoulder their responsibilities for alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and put an end to the serious humanitarian disaster in Palestine which could have spillover effects on the region and the entire world. (end)
