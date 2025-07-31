403
Cameco, Canadian Utilities At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Cameco Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $103.77 Thursday. Cameco today said its non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beat estimates by $0.34, revenue of $877 Million beats by $288.71 Million.
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $38.36 Thursday. Canadian Utilities today announced second quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $121 million ($0.45 per share), which were $4 million ( $0.02 per share) higher compared to $117 million ( $0.43 per share) in the second quarter of 2024.
ADYA Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $171.19 Thursday. No news stories today.
AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Renewable Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.55 Thursday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $93.16 Thursday. No news stories today.
BioNxt Solutions Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Canaf Investments Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Clarke Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
Coveo Solutions Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.11 Thursday. No news stories today.
