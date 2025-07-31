Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cameco, Canadian Utilities At 52-Week Highs On News

Cameco, Canadian Utilities At 52-Week Highs On News


2025-07-31 07:05:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Cameco Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $103.77 Thursday. Cameco today said its non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beat estimates by $0.34, revenue of $877 Million beats by $288.71 Million.
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $38.36 Thursday. Canadian Utilities today announced second quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $121 million ($0.45 per share), which were $4 million ( $0.02 per share) higher compared to $117 million ( $0.43 per share) in the second quarter of 2024.
ADYA Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $171.19 Thursday. No news stories today.
AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Renewable Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.55 Thursday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $93.16 Thursday. No news stories today.
BioNxt Solutions Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Canaf Investments Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Clarke Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
Coveo Solutions Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.11 Thursday. No news stories today.




MENAFN31072025000212011056ID1109870661

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search