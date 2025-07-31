Borsello Landscaping Named Best Landscaping Company In Delaware By Delaware Today

Borsello Landscaping has been named Best Landscaping Company by Delaware Today readers, marking the company's twelfth consecutive win.

AVONDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Borsello Landscaping, a trusted name in outdoor living design and construction for over 30 years, has once again earned top honors in Delaware Today's prestigious Best of Delaware awards. Recognized as Best Landscaping Company in the Home & Garden category, this 2025 win marks the company's twelfth consecutive year receiving the title.The Best of Delaware awards are an annual celebration of excellence across the state, with thousands of readers casting votes to highlight standout businesses in every category, from food and wellness to shopping and home services. Winners are selected through a combination of reader ballots and editorial input, and are featured in Delaware Today's highly anticipated July issue.“To be chosen by the people we serve, year after year, is a huge honor,” said Mike Borsello, President of Borsello Landscaping.“This award speaks to the trust our clients place in us, the craftsmanship our team brings to every project, and the pride we take in creating beautiful, lasting outdoor spaces across Delaware and beyond.”About: Since 1995, Borsello Landscaping has delivered high-end outdoor living solutions to homeowners and businesses in Delaware and Pennsylvania. The full-service company handles every aspect of the process in-house, offering expert landscaping, hardscaping, custom carpentry, outdoor lighting, pools, and water features. With a reputation built on creativity and consistency, Borsello Landscaping boasts a team of award-winning designers and experienced craftsmen.For more information, please visit:

