FMC Corporation Obtains Registration In Great Britain For Fundatis® Herbicide Powered By Isoflex® Active

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Fundatisherbicide introduces a new solution featuring two active ingredients previously unavailable in Great Britain," said Sebastià Pons, vice president, president FMC EMEA. "This registration underscores FMC's commitment and dedication to bringing innovative crop protection technologies to growers. By providing growers with solutions to overcome resistance challenges, they are empowered to enhance their farming practices and achieve greater success."

Fundatis® herbicide combines FMC's innovative molecule Isoflex® active with beflubutamid, providing growers with a new tool for resistance management. Fundatis® herbicide provides a strong foundation as part of an integrated weed management program, effectively contributing to the control of key annual grass weeds, including Blackgrass (Alopecurus myosuroides) and Italian Ryegrass (Lolium multiflorum). It also offers control of key broadleaf weeds such as Groundsel (Senecio vulgaris) and Speedwell (Veronica spp.). Fundatis® herbicide will be available to growers during the fall growing season in Great Britain.

The registration in Great Britain marks another significant regulatory approval for FMC and Isoflex® active, which has already been registered and commercialized in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Pakistan, Uruguay and India. FMC has also submitted a regulatory application for Isoflex® active in the European Union.

Products containing Isoflex® active have exhibited pre-plant, pre-emergence and early post-emergence selectivity in major crops across the globe, including canola, cereals, oilseed rape and pulses. Research on the use of Isoflex® active in additional crops and segments is ongoing.

To learn more about Isoflex® active, please visit FMC/isoflexactive .

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn ®.

FMC, Isoflex and Fundatis are trademarks of FMC Corporation and/or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions.

