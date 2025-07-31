Class Wins Stevie® Award For Learner Engagement Innovation
Stevie Award Bronze Winner
With over 1,500 global nominations, Class stands out for tackling one of virtual learning's biggest challenges: knowing who's engagedWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Class Technologies Inc. has been honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award for“Technology Breakthrough of the Year” in the 2025 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence . Earning this recognition validates a core principle behind Class's product vision, that deeper insights into the learning experience are no longer optional, but essential. This win reflects a broader shift happening across L&D, workforce training, and education: virtual learning is no longer a temporary solution, but a long-term strategy.
The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence received more than 1,500 nominations from leading organizations across 36 countries and territories, honoring innovation and impact across the global tech landscape. Winners were chosen based on the average scores of over 160 expert judges from around the world, with awards spanning 20 distinct sectors of the technology industry.
Class's Learner Engagement Scoring was recognized for tackling one of the toughest parts of virtual learning, knowing if learners are actually engaged. Learner Engagement Scoring delivers real-time insights based on behaviors like talk time, attendance, chat activity, and reactions. Updated every 30 seconds, these metrics generate a dynamic engagement score for each participant. It's a big step toward making virtual learning more effective, more human, and more connected.
“Winning a Stevie Award is an exciting moment of momentum for Class, but it's just one part of a much bigger story,” said Michael Chasen, CEO and founder of Class.“Virtual learning is evolving rapidly, and with it, the expectations for what's possible. The organizations making the biggest impact are the ones adapting in real time and supporting learners with care, clarity, and intention. We're honored to be recognized alongside some of the industry's most respected innovators, and we're deeply grateful for the opportunity to help shape the future of learning.”
About Class Technologies, Inc.
Class is the virtual classroom for learning and development, built upon the audio and video capabilities of Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Developed by Class Technologies Inc., the company enables the active learning of 10M+ users from 1,500+ businesses and schools and is the largest provider of virtual classroom software globally. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit Class, and follow them on LinkedIn at @WeAreClassTech.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
