Epic Named 2024 3M National Dealer Of The Year Again

Epic receives national recognition for outstanding performance and quality.

National Award Recognizes Epic's Industry-Leading Installation Standards, Customer Satisfaction, and Commitment to Innovation

- Kelly Eder, President, Epic Solar Control

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epic, a leading provider of 3MTM window film solutions, has once again been named the 3M National Dealer of the Year for 2024. This prestigious honor is awarded annually to just one dealer from a nationwide network of several thousand 3M Authorized dealers, recognizing excellence in business performance, installation quality, customer satisfaction, and commitment to the 3M brand.

The prestigious 3M award includes a robust line-up of 3M films, including solar control & energy efficiency, decorative films, and safety and security window films, marking Epic's achievement a true reflection of well-rounded expertise and operational excellence.



Standing Out in a Competitive Field

With thousands of 3M dealers across the United States, Epic has distinguished itself by delivering a premium customer experience from consultation to installation, earning loyal clients and industry-wide recognition. While many dealers rely on subcontractors, Epic uses only 100% in-house, certified installers, ensuring quality, consistency, and full warranty compliance on every project.

Critical differentiators that contributed to Epic's recognition include:

. Certified Installation Team – Epic is one of the only dealers nationwide that never subcontracts projects, delivering greater quality control and accountability with Epic-trained and certified in-house installation teams.

. Customer Satisfaction – A strong foundation of five-star reviews and testimonials, along with long-term client relationships, speaks to Epic's promise to get it right the first time.

. Innovative Cutting/Kitting and Field Practices – Proprietary tools and workflows reduce on-site time, eliminate waste, and improve fit and finish-without cutting corners.

. Full-Scale Expertise – From energy-saving window film and decorative solutions for commercial buildings to breach-resistant safety film for schools, Epic offers a full suite of high-performance products and unmatched installation excellence.

Driving Growth with Innovation

"The demand for high-quality window film solutions is only going up, especially in schools and critical infrastructure," said Chris Eder, Chief Visionary Officer at Epic. "What's allowing us to stay ahead isn't just experience-it's innovation. We're constantly refining our processes, training, and technology to deliver faster, cleaner, more precise installations. That level of execution is leaving a lot of less-prepared dealers struggling to keep up."

Meeting a Nationwide Need for Trusted Partners

As more schools, healthcare facilities, retail centers, and government buildings seek reliable partners for glass mitigation and energy efficiency, Epic is expanding its footprint to meet growing demand. Like Texas, many other states are now implementing new mandates around safety and energy standards, which are prompting decision-makers to act quickly-and wisely.

"We've built our business on trust and performance. This award isn't just about numbers-it's about the promises we keep," added Kelly Eder.

About Epic Security & Architectural Window Films and Graphics

Epic is an award-winning, national 3MTM Prestige Dealer, providing security window film , architectural window film, decorative and privacy glass, branded environment & wall covering solutions for commercial, retail, school, and residential clients across the United States. As the largest 3M Safety Film dealer in the U.S., Epic is a recognized industry leader using 100% in-house certified installation technicians, and earning a reputation for exceptional quality, innovative solutions, end-to-end customer service, and integrity. For more information, please visit epiccos.

Kelly Eder

Epic Solar Control

+1 866-374-2117

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Epic Security & Solar Window Film, Decorative & Privacy Film, and Branded Environments

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.