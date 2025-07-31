Turkey's Air Force In Crisis? Report Raises Concerns For Erdogan

A recent report from a prominent Erdogan-linked think tank raises serious concerns about the vulnerability of Turkey's Air Force amid escalating regional tensions with Greece and Israel. The study warns that aging fighter jets, delayed indigenous fighter projects, and reductions in experienced personnel have put Turkey's air defense capabilities at risk. With Greece upgrading its fleet with Rafale jets and Israel operating advanced F-35s, Turkey faces a critical need for modernization and strategic procurement.

