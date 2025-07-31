Russia Fires 300 Drones, 8 Missiles In Overnight Attack On Ukraine, Killing Six

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia launched more than 300 drones and eight missiles in a massive overnight attack on multiple regions of Ukraine.

Zelensky said Thursday, July 31, that the strikes hit Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv region, with the capital suffering the heaviest damage in the assault.

At least six people, including a six-year-old child, were killed. Ukraine's health officials confirmed 82 others were injured and remain under medical care.

Residential infrastructure was severely damaged, with one entire entrance of a multi-story apartment building collapsing under the impact of the strikes.

Russian officials have not commented on the attack, while Ukrainian authorities continue rescue and recovery operations in affected areas.

Zelensky condemned the strikes, calling them Moscow's response to efforts by Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe to push for peace, and urged Western partners to keep their promises.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking in Scotland, voiced disappointment in Vladimir Putin and signaled he would shorten his earlier 50-day deadline for ending the war.

