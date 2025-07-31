Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:51 AM EST - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. : Today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. First-quarter highlights include: Total revenue of $304.9 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year. Net loss of ($49.6) million, or ($0.35) per share, as compared to a net loss of ($35.0) million, or ($0.23) per share. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares T are trading up $0.80 at $19.00.

