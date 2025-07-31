Law Expanding NABU, SAPO Powers Comes Into Force

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was published in the official newspaper of the Verkhovna Rada, Holos Ukrainy .

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill - introduced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - in both the first reading and in its entirety. The head of state signed the bill into law on the same day.

Zelensky signs law restoring NABU and SAPO independence

The previous wording of the Criminal Procedure Code, adopted by parliament on July 22, contained potential risks to the effective functioning of Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure, particularly concerning the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Following the situation around the adoption of this law, the Servant of the People parliamentary faction plans to improve internal decision-making procedures. A working group has already been formed for this purpose.