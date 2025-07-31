Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US At UN: China Has Become Key Enabler Of Russia's Aggression

US At UN: China Has Become Key Enabler Of Russia's Aggression


2025-07-31 03:09:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The statement was delivered on Thursday by John Kelley, Acting U.S. Alternate Representative to the United Nations, according to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York.

"China, as its representatives has pointed out, does not directly provide weapons to Russia. Nevertheless, China has become the decisive enabler of Russia's war effort by being the most important supplier of Russia's war industrial machine," Kelley said.

He noted that specifically, China has provided Russia with significant quantities of machine tools, microelectronics, optics, UAV and cruise missile technology, and nitrocellulose, which Russia uses to make propellant for weapons.

"If China were serious about helping to end the war, it would stop providing these critical components to Russia," Kelley said.

Read also: Weapons for Ukraine: Zelensky approves on principles of agreements with U.S.

He also highlighted the roles of North Korea and Iran in supporting Russia's aggression. He pointed out that the DPRK has supplied ammunition, missiles, military equipment, and approximately 12,000 troops to Russia. Iran has supplied Russia with ballistic missiles and UAVs, among other technology.

This assistance, Kelley said, violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions and threatens peace and security in Europe and beyond.

He also added that U.S. support for Ukraine's defense cannot be compared to the supply of arms and materiel to Russia, which enables Russia to continue its full-scale invasion and occupation of Ukrainian territory.

"Last week, we called on all UN Member States to help bring the war to an end by ceasing any and all support to Russia's war efforts. We do so again today," Kelley added.

The UN Security Council convened in New York on Thursday at Russia's request.

Photo: Screenshot from the video

MENAFN31072025000193011044ID1109870007

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search