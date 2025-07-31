US At UN: China Has Become Key Enabler Of Russia's Aggression

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The statement was delivered on Thursday by John Kelley, Acting U.S. Alternate Representative to the United Nations, according to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York.

"China, as its representatives has pointed out, does not directly provide weapons to Russia. Nevertheless, China has become the decisive enabler of Russia's war effort by being the most important supplier of Russia's war industrial machine," Kelley said.

He noted that specifically, China has provided Russia with significant quantities of machine tools, microelectronics, optics, UAV and cruise missile technology, and nitrocellulose, which Russia uses to make propellant for weapons.

"If China were serious about helping to end the war, it would stop providing these critical components to Russia," Kelley said.

He also highlighted the roles of North Korea and Iran in supporting Russia's aggression. He pointed out that the DPRK has supplied ammunition, missiles, military equipment, and approximately 12,000 troops to Russia. Iran has supplied Russia with ballistic missiles and UAVs, among other technology.

This assistance, Kelley said, violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions and threatens peace and security in Europe and beyond.

He also added that U.S. support for Ukraine's defense cannot be compared to the supply of arms and materiel to Russia, which enables Russia to continue its full-scale invasion and occupation of Ukrainian territory.

"Last week, we called on all UN Member States to help bring the war to an end by ceasing any and all support to Russia's war efforts. We do so again today," Kelley added.

The UN Security Council convened in New York on Thursday at Russia's request.

Photo: Screenshot from the video