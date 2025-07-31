403
EU Welcomes Zelenskyy's Signing Of Anti-Corruption In Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 31 (KUNA) -- The European Union welcomed on Thursday the signing by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of a law aimed at reinforcing the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), describing the move as a positive development in Ukraine's reform path.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on social media platform X, "President Zelensky's signature on the law restoring NABU and SAPO independence is a welcome step," stressing the importance of continued reforms in the areas of rule of law and anti-corruption, which she described as "essential for Ukraine's progress on the European path."
For his part, European Council President Antonio Costa echoed the sentiment in a separate post on X, saying, "Ukraine's rule of law and anti-corruption reforms should continue. They remain essential for Ukraine's progress on the European path," affirming the EU's ongoing support for these efforts.
The statements follow the Ukrainian parliament's approval of the new legislation, submitted by President Zelenskyy, which aims to strengthen the independence of Ukraine's anti-graft institutions, a move widely seen as a direct response to EU demands in the context of Ukraine's accession talks.
The EU Commission last week had criticized an earlier vote in the Ukrainian parliament on a draft law it said would have undermined the independence of anti-corruption bodies in the country, calling it "a serious backsliding" from key standards of judicial independence, which are considered "fundamental pillars" of Ukraine's path toward EU membership. (end)
