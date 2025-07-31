Danube Properties Offers First-Time Buyers A Head Start With Dubai-Backed Ownership Plan

Developer Allocates 10% of Residential Units with Exclusive Pre-Launch Access, Flexible 1% Monthly Payment Plan, and Just 60% Payable Before Handover for both Emiraties and Expats.

Dubai, UAE - July 25, 2025:

Danube Properties has partnered with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to support the launch of a dedicated First- Time Home Buyer (FTHB) initiative, aimed at making homeownership more accessible in Dubai program aims to support both Emiratis and expatriates in stepping onto the property ladder by offering unmatched flexibility and affordability. As part of the initiative, Danube Properties has allocated 10% of its residential units exclusively for first-time home buyers.

Key Features of the FTHB Initiative Include:



Exclusive Pre-Launch Access: First-time buyers will receive priority access to select units before public launch, ensuring the best availability and options.

Only 60% Payable Before Handover: Buyers need to pay just 60% of the total property value before receiving the keys, easing upfront financial commitments. Flexible 1% Monthly Payment Plan: This program complements Danube's industry-first 1% monthly payment scheme, which has reshaped affordability in Dubai's real estate sector.

By combining these benefits, the initiative removes traditional barriers to property ownership, such as large down payments and rigid financing options, making it easier than ever for residents — especially young professionals and families — to step onto the property ladder. 5 top banks have joined hands to make this possible.

Supporting Dubai's Vision of Growth and Investment

The First-Time Home Buyer initiative is in line with Dubai's broader economic goals, as envisioned by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and work in. Encouraging property ownership is a key driver of long-term investment, community stability, and economic resilience.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said:

“This initiative is a game-changer for aspiring homeowners who've been waiting for the right opportunity. Our flexible plans and on-time project delivery have already made us the preferred brand for smart investors — and now, we're going one step further by enabling first-time buyers to take that all-important step with confidence.

Danube's Track Record of Innovation and Trust

With an unmatched reputation for delivering quality homes ahead of schedule, Danube Properties continues to raise the bar in customer-focused real estate development. Its 1% monthly payment plan, over 40 amenities offered within communities, and fully furnished apartment offerings have set industry benchmarks.

Danube has also consistently supported government initiatives, including those aimed at attracting foreign investment, retaining talent, and strengthening Dubai's position as a global destination for living and working.

