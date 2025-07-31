GBP/USD Forecast Today 31/07: Slumps Before FOMC (Video)
- This is an interesting pair because as I record this, they are about three hours away from the press conference after the FOMC rate decision, which is expected to be no change, but a lot of what we'll move on next will be how people perceive. Jerome Powell is thinking about cutting rates or not cutting rates. One thing is for sure. We've seen a surge in US dollar strength over the last couple of days.
If we turn around and bounce back above the 1.3350 level, then I think you've got a situation where we probably get sloppy and sideways, which would make a certain amount of sense considering that it is after all the middle of summer and summer is of course a very noisy time of year in general. So that would jive well as well.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe expectation is that we will get a rate cut coming out of the Fed in September, and if he puts the kibosh on that, it could be rather ugly for currency markets. If he doesn't do anything to make that seem unlikely, then that could cause the bounce. We'll just have to wait and see. But I suspect that Thursday morning you'll wake up and this market will tell you which direction it wants to go.Ready to trade the Forex GBP/USD analysis and predictions ? Here are the best forex trading platforms UK to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment