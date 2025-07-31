The Origins Of The Swiss National Anthem
In this video, we look into the story behind the Swiss Psalm, how it came to be and why so few Swiss people know the lyrics.More More The Swiss national anthem: outdated but resilient
This content was published on Jul 26, 2025 It's hardly the most stirring national anthem, and few know it by heart, but the Swiss Psalm has survived all attempts at replacement.Read more: The Swiss national anthem: outdated but resilien
