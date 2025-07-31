The Origins Of The Swiss National Anthem



MENAFN - Swissinfo) It was born of an unusual friendship, has resisted numerous attempts at replacement and yet few Swiss people know it by heart. Can you guess what it is? It's the Swiss national anthem. This content was published on July 31, 2025 - 10:30 1 minute Isabelle Bannerman , Sara Pasino , Camille Kündig

In this video, we look into the story behind the Swiss Psalm, how it came to be and why so few Swiss people know the lyrics.

