Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Origins Of The Swiss National Anthem

2025-07-31 02:09:22
It was born of an unusual friendship, has resisted numerous attempts at replacement and yet few Swiss people know it by heart. Can you guess what it is? It's the Swiss national anthem. This content was published on July 31, 2025 - 10:30
In this video, we look into the story behind the Swiss Psalm, how it came to be and why so few Swiss people know the lyrics.

More More The Swiss national anthem: outdated but resilient

This content was published on Jul 26, 2025 It's hardly the most stirring national anthem, and few know it by heart, but the Swiss Psalm has survived all attempts at replacement.

Read more: The Swiss national anthem: outdated but resilien

