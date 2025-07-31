Homeland Group Bags Prestigious Real Estate Awards For CP67 And Homeland Regalia
|
Homeland Group Bags Prestigious Real Estate Awards for CP67 and Homeland Regalia
Simultaneously, Homeland Group earned twin honours at the 7th edition of the Golden Brick Awards, a platform that honors industry professionals, bodies, groups and entities for their outstanding contributions to the Real Estate & Infrastructure Sector in India. The developer was recognised in two key categories: Retail Project of the Year – Commercial (Regional) for CP67 Mall, and Luxury Project of the Year (Regional) for its premium residential project, Homeland Regalia.
Umang Jindal, CEO, Homeland Group , said,“These recognitions reflect our commitment to crafting developments that are not just visually impressive, but deeply rooted in functionality, community engagement, and long-term value creation. CP67 has redefined retail experiences in the region through its curated tenant mix and immersive programming, while Regalia showcases our vision for aspirational, future-ready living. Winning these accolades reinforces our belief that regional developments can set global benchmarks when driven by thoughtful design and execution.”
These accolades underline Homeland Group's growing influence across both retail and luxury housing segments in North India. With a consistent focus on design excellence, strategic location, and customer experience, Homeland Group continues to be a key contributor to Punjab's evolving real estate landscape.
