Charcoin (CHAR), The Purpose-Driven Memecoin, Now Listed On Bitmart Exchange

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ), a premier global digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce theon. Thetrading pair is now available for trading at







What is CharCoin (CHAR)?

CharCoin is a purpose-driven memecoin that transforms every transaction into real-world impact through community-powered donations .

With every buy, sell, or hold, CHAR fuels charitable giving by routing a portion of transaction volume to verified causes chosen by the community. CharCoin blends viral meme culture with meaningful mission-driven action, turning decentralized finance into decentralized generosity.

Built on the Solana blockchain for speed and efficiency, CharCoin redefines what memecoins can accomplish – delivering humor, community, and human impact in one token.

Why CharCoin (CHAR) Matters

CharCoin enters the market at the intersection of Web3 culture and global impact . As memecoins evolve from hype to utility, CHAR leads with a clear purpose: harness meme momentum to fund social good.

In a crowded market, CharCoin stands out by putting transparency, action, and community decision-making at the heart of its tokenomics. It enables crypto users to become change-makers, effortlessly and with every trade.

As the memecoin narrative expands, CHAR offers a new angle: not just wealth creation, but world-changing impact.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About CharCoin (CHAR)

Token Name: CharCoin

Token Symbol: CHAR

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000

To learn more about CharCoin (CHAR), visit the Official Website , read the Whitepaper , explore the Solscan Explorer , follow on Twitter , and join the community on Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!

Disclaimer

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down, and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.