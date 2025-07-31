Della Day 2025: Innovation Meets Comfort With The Launch Of New Mini Split Systems

This Della Day, on August 1st , we are introducing our most advanced mini split AC systems yet, along with a refreshed version of our best-selling tower fan. Smarter living starts here.

From bold product upgrades to smarter climate control, Della Day 2025 is all about empowering homeowners with innovative solutions that deliver comfort without compromise.

Modern homes demand more than just cooling. Our latest ductless systems offer zoned climate control, year-round performance, and energy efficiency without the need for ductwork, delivering comfort that adapts to homeowners' lifestyles.

Product Highlights

R-454B Multi-Zone Mini Split

At the forefront of our new mini split launch 2025 is the R-454B multi zone mini split, offering unmatched flexibility for large homes and unique layouts. Each system supports up to five zones , letting you create custom climates in bedrooms, kitchens, offices, and more.

Tailored zones. Flexible setup.

Users can customize the cooling and heating power for each room by selecting the right size for their space, from a cozy 400 sq. ft . bedroom to a large 1,500 sq. ft . living area. This flexibility helps maximize comfort and efficiency throughout the home.

Installation is easier than ever with pre-charged 25-foot copper linesets per zone (up to 125 feet total), making it a great option for DIYers and contractors alike.

Greener performance, built to last.

This is also our first R-454B refrigerant mini split, using an eco-friendly refrigerant with a significantly lower Global Warming Potential (GWP). It aligns with evolving EPA standards and is designed to future-proof your investment.

R32 Dual-Zone System

Need something more compact? Our R32 dual-zone mini split AC is a high-performance option for smaller homes or tighter budgets. It delivers the same powerful year-round climate control with a smaller footprint. They deliver the best value for smaller spaces while providing comfort tailored to homeowners' lifestyles.

It's a smart, budget-friendly entry point into ductless AC for home comfort that doesn't sacrifice technology or quality.

Della Tower Fan

Also returning just in time for summer is our signature Della tower fan, now with an even sleeker design. With upgraded airflow, remote and LED controls, and ultra-quiet operation, it's a stylish addition to any room. Whether used on its own or alongside a smart mini split system, the Della tower fan enhances comfort across all seasons.

Smarter, Simpler Comfort

All Della systems, including our mini splits and fans, are powered by the DELLA+ app , allowing users to control settings, temperatures, and scheduling directly from their smart phones. It's part of our promise to deliver smarter comfort with less hassle.

We also stand behind every system with the Della lifetime warranty (available for pro-installed units) and Della 24/7 live chat support , ensuring real-time help whenever you need it.

From built-in diagnostics to future tech like video-assisted troubleshooting, Della is redefining what it means to own a smart mini split system in 2025.

Comfort Designed for Real Life

At Della, innovation starts with people. Whether it's a sleek ductless air conditioner, a modern tower fan, or a fully customizable multi zone mini split, we design each product with real homes and real comfort, always in mind.

Breathe life into your home with smarter, more sustainable solutions. Discover the future of climate control at .

