DP World Expands Dominican Republic Operations With ESG-Driven Special Economic Zone

MENAFN - 3BL) For over two decades, DP World has been at the forefront of trade facilitation and logistics excellence in the Dominican Republic. From its marine terminal at Caucedo to a growing network of logistics services, the company has been instrumental in strengthening the nation's supply chain infrastructure and positioning it as a strategic hub in the Americas.

A $760 Million Commitment to Sustainable Growth

In May 2025, DP World signed a landmark agreement with the Dominican government to invest $760 million in expanding both the Port of Caucedo and the adjacent Free Trade Zone. The expansion will increase terminal handling capacity from 2.5 million to 3.1 million TEUs and develop 225 hectares of integrated logistics and industrial infrastructure. With more than 120 new industrial buildings and a world-class multimodal transport network, the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will deliver one of the most advanced logistics ecosystems in the Caribbean.

But the project's ambitions go beyond infrastructure. It represents a new model of ESG-driven growth, integrating environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and governance best practices into every phase of development.

Environmental Stewardship: Net Zero on the Horizon

The company operates a fleet of 100% electric cargo handling equipment in the Dominican Republic, demonstrating its commitment to reducing emissions from port operations. Additionally, DP World manages natural resources under a risk prevention framework and applies environmental protection practices aimed at minimizing carbon emissions, optimizing energy and fuel use, and improving waste management systems, all in line with global strategies to combat climate change.

Workforce Development: Building the Skills of Tomorrow

The project also prioritizes human capital development. Through the DP World Academy – a specialized training institute focused on logistics and supply chain competencies – Dominican workers have access to technical certifications, management training, and STEM-focused skill development. These programs will be delivered in partnership with leading national educational institutions, enabling a pipeline of skilled workers to meet rising demand in advanced logistics, manufacturing, and technology sectors.

The expansion is expected to potentially create up to 50,000 new jobs as companies establish operations in the SEZ. Programs will target historically underserved populations, with DP World exploring potential support services like childcare, financial literacy, and transportation assistance to reduce barriers to workforce participation.

Driving Nearshoring and Regional Supply Chain Resilience

As global supply chains undergo rapid transformation, the Dominican Republic is emerging as a preferred nearshoring destination for U.S. manufacturers seeking lower costs, reduced transit times, and tariff-free access under DR-CAFTA. The Dominican free zone framework already hosts more than 850 companies, and demand for space continues to exceed supply.

DP World's integrated port-SEZ model provides a turnkey solution for manufacturers, combining advanced logistics, flexible real estate options, and preferential trade incentives. With ships reaching Miami in three days and New York in five, the location offers a significant speed-to-market advantage over Asian routes, which can take several weeks.

A Shared Vision for Prosperity

Government leaders hailed the agreement as a milestone for inclusive growth.“This alliance lays the foundation for the first logistics-industrial ecosystem of its kind in the Americas,” said Víctor Bisonó, Minister of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs.“It is about opportunity, progress, and well-being for thousands of Dominican families.”

DP World executives echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the SEZ is designed not just to move goods but to uplift communities.“We are committed to sustainable growth, workforce upskilling, and creating an environment where businesses and communities can thrive together,” said Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World Dominicana.

Looking Ahead

The project is projected to attract $3.9 billion in foreign direct investment, drive $4 billion in new manufacturing output, and serve as a model for ESG-aligned economic zones globally. With its integrated approach to infrastructure, sustainability, and workforce readiness, DP World's SEZ expansion in the Dominican Republic offers a blueprint for how trade can accelerate both economic and social progress.