BEATBOX ADDS NEW FAN FAVORITE TO ITS FLAVOR PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF MYSTIC GRAPE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Grape has been one of the most-requested, most-hyped flavors in our brand's history," said Brad Schultz, Co-Founder & CMO at BeatBox. "As we continue to listen to our community and co-create memorable experiences, we developed BeatBox Mystic Grape with the intention to transform a familiar memory with a nostalgic taste into a modern day party-perfect beverage."

Grape-flavored beverages are enjoying a powerful resurgence across the beverage industry. According to IRI data, grape has seen double-digit year-over-year growth in the flavored malt and RTD categories, signaling strong consumer demand for bold, recognizable fruit flavors.

Mystic Grape represents BeatBox's continued dominance in flavor-forward innovation as its 16th flavor, bringing hype to life through high demand with massive distribution now sold in over 130,000 retail locations nationwide from the local convenience store to your favorite grocery store, BeatBox has never been more accessible or desirable. Fans can find the newest flavor via the BeatBox store locator .

BeatBox's newest addition follows a high-profile flavor collaboration with Shaquille O'Neal, who teamed up with the brand earlier this year to launch Shaq's Blueberry Lemonade, a drop that electrified the RTD space and quickly became a BeatBox best-selling flavor.

" BeatBox won't stop at new flavors, we've also introduced new party-friendly formats," said Zech Francis, SVP Global Marketing. "We just launched portable 4-packs and reintroduced our 3L BigBox. Designed for sharing, we are committed to incorporating fan feedback into our portfolio and will continue to invest in the evolution of BeatBox."

About Mystic Grape:

Bold, cosmic, and brewed to teleport taste buds, Mystic Grape delivers a flavor journey to the grape beyond. Blending sweet and tart with the juicy taste of sun-ripened grapes, the Original Party Punch's newest offering is equal parts nostalgic and future-focused with its 11.1% abv and resealable carton.

About BeatBox Beverages:

BeatBox is more than a party favorite–it's a category disruptor redefining the alcohol industry. Founded in 2012 as an MBA project at UT Austin, BeatBox gained national attention in 2014 after a game-changing appearance on Shark Tank. Today, the 'Original Party Punch' is sold in all 50 states and available at over 130,000 retail locations nationwide. As one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in the United States, BeatBox offers more than 15 bold and nostalgic flavors served in its signature sustainable, resealable packaging. Ranked as the #1 RTD alcohol brand in convenience stores for 2024, BeatBox combines innovation, philanthropy, a passion for live music, and a thriving community of superfans to deliver fun, flavor-packed energy with every sip. Learn more at BeatBoxBeverages and follow on Instagram .

SOURCE BeatBox Beverages