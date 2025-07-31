Sonali Bendre Reveals What She Finds More Challenging - Hosting Or Judging

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre is starting a new journey as a host for the couple reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga". She will be accompanied by comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui as the host for the show.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sonali was asked, "Given that she has judged reality shows before, how does she find hosting different from judging?"

To this, Sonali said that when she is a judge, she simply comments on what's happening in front of her. However, as a host, she has to anchor the entire show.

"Hosting is like flying a kite-sometimes you pull the string, sometimes you loosen it, sometimes you cut it. You have to control the flow and energy," the 'Sarfarosh' actress shared.

Talking about her experience of hosting this show, Sonali revealed, "I am hosting for the first time, so honestly, I am quite scared-actually, more than a little. There are so many other artists with me, and they are all superstars in their fields. Then there's Munawar with me, and he is so spontaneous. He only likes doing unscripted interactions, and I'm used to performing with dialogues. So doing unscripted hosting with him is a little scary for me."

"Pati Patni Aur Panga" will see Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed as contestants.

Disclosing which couple she thinks will be the strongest on the show, Sonali stated that each couple is very strong and unique.

The 'Diljale' actress added, "I think this is one of the best castings ever. We have a newly married couple, and another that is about to get married. Then there's Sudesh ji and Mamta ji, who are getting married at the age of forty. Every couple has its own uniqueness, so I can't predict which will be the strongest."

"Pati, Patni, Aur Panga" is slated to premiere on August 2 on Colors TV.