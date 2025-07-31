Daytona Beach Filled With Music, Baseball, And Adventures This Labor Day Weekend

MENAFN - PR Newswire)For visitors looking to find special deals on accommodations in the Daytona Beach area, they can visit the Daytona Beach Hotel Deals page . With everything from hotel rooms to oceanfront cottages and resorts, and from bed & breakfasts to condo hotels to campgrounds and RV parks - there's a place to stay for every visitor's taste and budget.

Beach activities : No matter the age or interest, visitors to this East Coast Florida destination can enjoy endless adventures on 23 miles of pristine white sand beaches. With a wide range of activities, guests will find plenty of family friendly activities such as swimming, biking, fishing, surfing, parasailing, paddle boarding, kayaking, jet skis, boats, sunbathing and more. There are plenty of beachside parking spaces available for a nominal fee, and certain designated areas of the beach even allow driving/parking. There's even a new dog beach for guests bringing their furry friends.

Daytona Tortugas baseball : Watch America's favorite pastime in the oldest operating ballpark in Minor League Baseball – historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark. "The Jack" is a National Commemorative Site and the location where ground-breaking African American baseball player Jackie Robinson played in the first integrated Major League Baseball spring training game in 1946. Soak up the nostalgia as the Daytona Tortugas, the Class A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, wrap up their home schedule with a six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers on Aug. 26-Aug. 31.

Daytona Beach Bandshell : The summer concert series continues at the historic Daytona Beach Bandshell. Friday and Saturday night concerts are free, and reserved VIP tickets can be purchased for $15. Fireworks take place after the Saturday night concerts beginning at 9:45 p.m. On Labor Day Weekend, performances include tributes to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers on Friday Aug. 29, and classic sounds of REO Survivor & Co., plus Chicago Rewired: Tributes to REO Speedwagon, Survivor, Loverboy and Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Elite Tuner Car Show at the Ocean Center : The Ocean Center, the multi-purpose beachfront convention center, hosts the Elite Tuner Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. This premier event for automotive enthusiasts features custom tuner cars (those modified for performance), modified imports, and high-performance builds.

Labor Day at Ponce Inlet Lighthouse : An annual tradition in Ponce Inlet, Labor Day at the Lighthouse offers visitors the chance to enjoy extended hours and family-oriented activities, including living history interpretations, hands-on workshops, and crafts for kids. All special activities are provided free of charge with regular Lighthouse admission ($6.95 plus tax) from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Guests climbing 175 feet to the top of Florida's tallest lighthouse and touring the world-famous lighthouse museum, will discover 250 years of American lighthouse history at one of the nation's largest and most authentic light stations.

Attractions : New places to explore in Daytona Beach on a Labor Day getaway include the much-anticipated rainforest portion of the Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure. The new Rainforest features multiple species of mammals and exotic birds including Toucans, Sloths, Otters, Tamarins, and many more.

In addition, the Marine Science Center located in Ponce Inlet reopened following a nine-month, $4.2-million renovation project. The extensive improvements have enhanced marine exhibits, expanded education facilities, and upgraded visitor amenities. The center now features several new attractions designed to deepen public understanding of marine ecosystems.

PopStroke Daytona Beach is a miniature golf/family entertainment center co-owned by golf legend Tiger Woods. Guests are able to "Eat, Putt and Drink" to their heart's content on a pair of 18-hole scaled-down golf courses with sandtraps and greens. Other amenities at PopStroke include a restaurant, outdoor dining and games, ice cream parlor and playground.

Often called home of the world's most famous beaches, Daytona Beach, Florida , continues to delight and surprise visitors with its diverse and growing array of attractions. The Daytona Beach area is made up of several cities and towns including Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, Ponce Inlet, Holly Hill and South Daytona. The destination has long been known for its iconic beaches and rich auto racing history but today a slate of exciting new attractions, upscale lodging, a vibrant arts scene and an amazing collection of parks, preserves and outdoor activities are all part of Daytona Beach's year-round appeal.

