SODASTREAM WILL PAY $10,000 FOR THE MOST UNHINGED SPARKLING DRINK RECIPE

The "Made by Me" Campaign Invites Anyone in the U.S. to Submit a Wild Drink Idea on Instagram

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Sodastream is on a mission to discover the most unhinged drink recipe creator in America, and they're offering $10,000 to the person bold enough to mix it up. Starting today, sparkling drink fans across the U.S. can head to @sodastream on Instagram and share their wildest sparkling drink recipe and drink name. One brilliantly original, offbeat idea will be named the most unhinged sparkling water recipe and take home $10,000.*

The initiative is part of Sodastream's Made by Me campaign, which celebrates creativity, self-expression, and personalization in sparkling drink creation. The campaign draws inspiration from the growing "unhinged" trend on social media, where unexpected and unconventional content - from flavor experiments to confessional storytelling - continues to captivate audiences for its authenticity and relatability. With #unhinged used across 253k posts on TikTok alone.

"Sodastream is about empowering people to personalize every part of their drink - from the fizz to the flavor to the vessel it's served in," said Aliza Leferink, CMO of Sodastream North America. "The unhinged mindset is all about freedom in flavor and the joy of experimenting without limits. That's exactly what we're celebrating with this campaign. Because at the end of the day, the best-tasting drink is the one made exactly the way you want it."

To bring the creativity to real life, Sodastream is also hitting the road with a three-city pop-up tour, stopping in New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. At each stop, fans can create their own unique drink, sample their creations at a mixology-style bar, and customize a take-home bottle complete with their name and signature flavor. With live DJ sets and interactive content moments, the tour brings the unhinged energy of the campaign to life.

Whether created at home or at a pop-up, each idea is a reflection of how far imagination can go when personalization is the starting point. With Sodastream, there are no limits - only endless possibilities.

*Terms and conditions apply. See the official rules here .

About Sodastream

Sodastream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is a top global sparkling water maker brand. Sodastream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – Sodastream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about Sodastream visit sodastream and follow Sodastream on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and YouTube .

