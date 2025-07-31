CITY YEAR SAN JOSÉ/SILICON VALLEY BECOMES CITY YEAR BAY AREA

New name reflects growing regional impact and ongoing commitment to students and schools across the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- City Year, a national education nonprofit that recruits young adults for a year of service in local public schools, is pleased to announce that its local site formerly known as City Year San José/Silicon Valley will now be known as City Year Bay Area . The organization partners with public schools to provide full-time tutors and mentors who work side by side with teachers to offer individual academic and social-emotional support to students.

“We're excited to adopt a name that better represents our deepening roots across the Bay Area,” said Luke Hostetter, Executive Director of City Year Bay Area.“While our name is changing, our mission remains the same: to support students' academic and social-emotional growth and to build equitable learning environments that help every student thrive.”

Since 1994, City Year Bay Area has grown from working with a single site in East San José to serving multiple schools across San José and East Palo Alto. Student Success Coaches are dedicated young adults from cities across the Bay Area, including Vallejo, Daly City, and Livermore as well as alumni from local universities like San Francisco State University and Menlo College.

“This evolution reflects the collaborative spirit of the Bay Area-wide community that powers our work,” said Charlie Pappis, Board Chair of City Year Bay Area.“From school districts like Ravenswood City School District to long-standing supporters like the San Francisco 49ers Foundation, our impact is fueled by local leaders, educators, and champions who believe in the potential of every student.”

The new name is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the organization's identity, partnerships, and visibility in communities throughout the Bay Area while honoring its long-standing history in San José and Silicon Valley. With the new name comes a new tagline that underscores City Year's commitment to educational equity, youth leadership, and deep-rooted partnerships across the Bay Area: Serving Students. Building Leaders. Bridging Communities.

For more information, visit .

About City Year Bay Area

Since its inception in 1994, more than 1,500 City Year Bay Area members have served thousands of area students. This year, there are highly-skilled City YearBay Area members offering both whole school and targeted support to thousands of students throughout east San José and East Palo Alto. City Year members serve as student success coaches-tutors, mentors and role models-preparing students with the skills, relationships and learning environments they need to succeed in school and in life.

About City Year

City Year is a trailblazing, youth-powered organization with a dual mission: expanding educational equity for students furthest from opportunity and developing diverse leaders through national service. Research shows the more time a student spends with a City Year AmeriCorps member serving as student success coach, the better the student outcomes-academically, socially and emotionally. A public-private partnership, City Year is a proud member of AmeriCorps, operating in 29 U.S. cities with international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Today, nearly 40,000 alums continue to lead and serve where they live and work.

Learn more about City Year's six areas of impact or how to serve: .



Corbie Kiernan

City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley

+1 650-649-8355

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.