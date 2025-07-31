Pharmacorp Announces Filing Of Annual Information Form

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce that it has voluntarily filed an Annual Information Form (“”) for the year ended December 31, 2024 on SEDAR+. An electronic copy of the AIF may be obtained on PharmaCorp's website at or on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at .

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp currently operates three PharmaChoice bannered pharmacies in Canada and will continue to acquire PharmaChoice Canada branded pharmacies as they come to market in conjunction with its strategic alliance agreement with PharmaChoice Canada. The Corporation will also acquire independently owned non-PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies in Canada, and thereafter, continue to operate such acquired pharmacies under a PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

