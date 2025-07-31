Arrow Tool Group And DIY Creator Serena Appiah Launch 30-Day Fall Overhaul Challenge To Inspire At-Home Transformations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The challenge kicks off with a live event on August 13, 2025, where Serena Appiah will demonstrate how to reupholster thrifted furniture using Arrow tools . Official challenge activities will run from September 1 to September 30, with participants tracking their transformations, sharing before-and-after photos, and staying motivated through weekly tips, emails, and social media engagement.

The campaign also marks the exciting launch of two new product categories from Arrow Tool Group:

Arrow Hand Tools – Built for comfort, durability, and pro-level results, this line includes PRO-lock and Self-lock tape measures with large easy-to-read blade markings, a full range of utility knives with built-in blade storage, fiberglass and one-piece steel forged hammers with dual durometer grips, and much more. These tools were designed with makers in mind, delivering rugged performance at a smart value.

Arrow Office Supplies – This stylish, functional lineup with the same superior quality of our legacy tools includes mini staplers, sleek full-strip desktop models, ergonomic plier staplers, and ultra-sharp precision scissors - all packed with smart features like staple alignment guides, soft-touch grips, and built-in storage. Whether you're organizing your home office or tackling your Monday to-do list, Arrow's new desk tools are designed to deliver performance you can count on.

Arrow Tool Group has been a trusted name in the tool industry for nearly a century, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and durability. Its legacy began with the iconic T50® staple gun , the world's best-selling heavy-duty stapler and a go-to for generations of pros and DIYers alike. Today, Arrow continues to build on that heritage, expanding its portfolio to meet the evolving needs of makers, homeowners, and professionals everywhere.

"Fall is the perfect time to refresh your space - and your toolbox," said Serena Appiah. "Whether you're refinishing thrifted finds or upgrading your home office, Arrow's new hand tools and office supplies make it easier, smarter - and more stylish - to get it done."

Participation in the Fall Overhaul Challenge is free, and DIYers can sign up now at ThriftDiving.

30 Chances to Win:



Grand Prize: $500 Arrow Tool Group gift card + $500 AMEX gift card Runner-Up Prizes: Twenty-nine (29) winners will each receive a $100 Arrow Tool Group – arrowtoolgroup - gift card

"This challenge is about more than DIY - it's about equipping people with the confidence and tools to transform their environments," said Christopher Woolley, Vice President, Product and Brand Management at Arrow Tool Group. "Launching our hand tools and office supplies alongside a real-world challenge allows us to connect meaningfully with today's makers."

Participants are encouraged to share their journeys using #FallOverhaulChallenge , and to tag @ArrowFastener and @ThriftDiving for a chance to be featured and win.

About Arrow Tool Group

Arrow Fastener, LLC, doing business as Arrow Tool Group, is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of staple guns, glue guns, rivet tools, and the Arrow RevealCutTM Ceiling Tile Workstation , headquartered in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. Since 1929, Arrow has been a leader in fastening solutions across big-box home improvement stores and traditional hardware retail channels. For more than five decades, the T50® staple gun has set the industry standard as the world's best-selling staple gun.

Today, Arrow Tool Group is a trusted supplier of reliable, innovative, and affordable products from the Arrow TM , Goldblatt® , Pony Jorgensen ® , SK Professional Tools ® , and Arrow RevealCutTM brands - serving building trade professionals, DIYers, and ceiling installation specialists.

In July 2017, Arrow was acquired by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Company, a leading manufacturer of forklifts, hand and power tools, robotic systems, and laser measuring devices located in China. Arrow Tool Group now serves as GreatStar's U.S. headquarters for the sales, marketing, and distribution of its branded tool portfolio. For more information, visit arrowtoolgroup.

About Serena Appiah

Serena Appiah is the founder of Thrift Diving, a popular blog, YouTube channel , and podcast that empowers people to decorate, improve, and maintain their homes on a budget using paint, tools, and thrift store finds. After purchasing her 1973 home, Serena taught herself furniture refinishing and woodworking, sparking a passion for DIY that she now shares through tutorials, demonstrations, and speaking engagements. She's currently enrolled in the Building Trades Program at Montgomery College and volunteers as a Crew Leader for Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. Serena lives near Washington, D.C., with her husband and three sons.

SOURCE Arrow Tool Group