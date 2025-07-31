Specialty Program Group Expands Transportation, Marine & Logistics Capabilities With Acquisition Of ANOVA Marine Insurance Services, LLC

BERKLEY HEIGHTS, N.J., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance distribution, underwriting, and consulting businesses, has acquired ANOVA Marine Insurance Services, LLC ("ANOVA"), a technologically-advanced, full-service managing general agency (MGA) specializing in cargo and logistics insurance, transportation insurance, liability insurance, and bonds.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in South Florida, ANOVA has built a stellar reputation for underwriting and delivering agile, tech-enabled insurance solutions to the marine insurance industry, including freight brokers, freight forwarders, NVOCCs, shipping lines, customs brokers, and international trading companies across the Americas. With a global correspondent network, ANOVA combines proprietary technology, top-tier carrier partnerships and a commitment to underwriting excellence and responsive claims handling.

ANOVA will continue to be led by its founder and president, Bradford Boyd, who brings decades of marine insurance and logistics experience. Boyd began his career at 17, hand-delivering policies in Buenos Aires, and has since grown ANOVA into a leading provider of specialized marine coverage.

"Joining SPG allows us to scale faster while staying true to the values that built ANOVA - original underwriting, nimble claims, and versatile coverage," said Boyd . "With SPG's support and expansive distribution network, we're well-positioned to bring our technology-driven approach to a broader set of clients and broker partners. We're thrilled about this next chapter."

To support this rapid expansion, ANOVA has strengthened its leadership team by assembling the industry's best-in-class experts and true veterans of the cargo, transportation and logistics insurance markets, including: Andrew Voke , Erin Boll , Anthony Clark , and Logan Pearce .



Andrew Voke , a widely respected marine insurance executive with more than 40 years of experience, joins as Senior Advisor. He previously served as Head of Marine, Aviation and Political Risks at Chaucer Syndicates and International Head of Marine and Energy at Marsh. Voke will guide strategic growth and help strengthen market relationships.

Erin Boll , a seasoned underwriter with more than 20 years of experience in logistics insurance, joins as Director of Underwriting. She was most recently SVP of Logistics at DUAL North America and brings deep technical knowledge and leadership to ANOVA's underwriting team.

Anthony Clark , previously Assistant Vice President at DUAL North America, joins as Associate Director of Underwriting. He brings hands-on experience in building and managing a large domestic freight portfolio and will help expand ANOVA's U.S. footprint. Logan Pearce , formerly Associate Counsel at Falvey Underwriting, joins as Head of Claims and Recoveries. He will oversee claims operations and recovery strategy across ANOVA's growing book of business.

Additional industry-leading talent will be joining the team, with more announcements forthcoming.

ANOVA will continue operating independently under its current leadership, providing continuity for its global network of brokers and partners.

About Specialty Program Group

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About ANOVA Marine Insurance

ANOVA Marine Insurance is a premier MGA delivering first-class cargo and logistics insurance, liability coverage, and bonds across the Americas. As a Coverholder at Lloyd's with proprietary technology and multilingual expertise, Anova offers automated coverage, bespoke global policies, and agile claims service. Visit anovamarine for details.

